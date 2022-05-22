Which Versace gift sets are best?

Versace has a reputation for over-the-top luxury, and the company’s fascination with the finer things is evident in all of their products, from runway clothes to travel-sized toiletries. However, Versace certainly isn’t known for affordability, and the last thing you want to do is to splurge on something only to discover you don’t like it. Thankfully, this is where a great Versace gift set can help. Offering the ability to try multiple scents, Versace gift sets are a great way to treat someone else, or yourself, to a luxurious fragrance experience. We put together this buying guide to help you pick the perfect set, and recommend checking out the Versace Eau Fraîche gift set if you’re interested in a versatile scent with multiple potential applications.

What to know before you buy a Versace gift set

Current scent regimen

Gift sets are a great way to try out new scents, but the last thing you want to do is find out that your new cologne clashes with other essential scented products such as your shampoo, shaving cream or moisturizer. To help prevent this from happening, take stock of your current fragrance routine — or do the same for a gift recipient if possible — and try to find a gift set that has the same broad fragrance family as your current products.

Fragrance needs

One of the best things about getting a Versace gift set is that you can tailor it to your specific needs, especially if you already own a bottle of cologne or perfume. To get the most out of your Versace gift set, make sure you don’t get duplicates of products you already own. If you tend to have dry skin, and want to increase the staying power of your fragrance, look for gift sets that include a lotion. On the other hand, if you already own a stay-at-home bottle, but need something to carry with you, consider a travel-sized gift set.

What to look for in a quality Versace gift set

Scents from the same family

While all Versace gift sets include high-quality scents, keep an eye out for sets that include scents from the same family so you or the gift recipient can create a sophisticated, layered profile. Also, make sure to consider sets that offer a variety of ways to apply complementary scents, such as cologne, hand cream, and soap.

Gift box

The best Versace gift sets come in exquisite gift boxes that feature unique designs with the brand’s unique aesthetic. Gift boxes not only make giving a Versace set easy, they also serve as great closet storage containers.

Included accessories

High quality Versace gift sets often include more than just fragrance infused products. Be on the lookout for gift sets that include makeup bags, travel pouches or even small duffle bags.

How much you can expect to spend on a Versace gift set

Affordable Versace gift sets cost about $40, while higher-end options with more products and gift bags usually cost around $100.

Versace gift set FAQ

What is a fragrance family?

A. Fragrance families are categories that the perfume industry has developed to broadly group different scents together. While there are 8 distinct fragrance families, all you need to know is which ones you tend to gravitate towards. If you’re unsure, visit a store if you can and test out a variety of scents from similar families.

What’s the best Versace gift set to buy?

Top Versace gift set

Versace Eau Fraîche gift set

What you need to know: This Versace gift set includes numerous ways to apply one of the brand’s most popular, refreshing scents and includes an exquisitely decorated box.

What you’ll love: This four-piece set comes with a deodorant stick, a bottle of aftershave balm, a full-size bottle of eau de toilette and a travel size bottle of eau de toilette in the same Eu Fraîche scent. Each item delivers the same amazing scent profile that has freshly contrasting top notes of white lemon and carambola, refreshing heart notes of tarragon and clary sage and lovely base notes of musk, sycamore and amber. With so many options, re-application is easy and you can rely on this gift set to keep you smelling good all day long.

What you should consider: One of the pieces is a travel-size bottle of the Eu Fraîche cologne, so you don’t get to try four different Versace products.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Ulta Beauty

Top Versace gift set for the money

Versace Eros & Flame Travel Duo gift set

What you need to know: This Versace gift set includes two classic scents and is ideal for anyone who travels frequently or wants to carry a variety of scents with them at all times.

What you’ll love: Because both the Eros and Flame scents fall into the “warm and spicy” fragrance family, this gift set is great for layering as well as individual wear. Both fragrances contain complementary notes of pepper, rosemary and Haitian vetiver. Whether you’re looking to warm up a room with a simple, yet provocative scent or want to add a robust aroma to any gathering by blending the two, the Eros and Flame gift set can handle it. Plus, you can get complimentary gift wrapping from Ulta Beauty, making the process even easier.

What you should consider: The Eros & Flame Duo gift set doesn’t include a gift box.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Versace Eros Eau de Parfum gift set

What you need to know: Featuring Versace Eros, a sophisticated, masculine scent that exudes confidence, this gift set is ideal for anyone looking to create a memorable scent profile.

What you’ll love: Boasting an earthy scent profile with notes of mint, cedar and geranium, Versace Eros is a versatile fragrance. In addition to the beautiful gift box, full-size bottle and travel sized bottle of Eros cologne, this gift set comes with a sleek Versace travel bag. The bag has an eye-catching triangular construction and Versace’s infamous Medusa’s-head logo.

What you should consider: Some wearers find the hints of mint and lemon polarizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

