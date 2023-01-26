Hair clips are easy to lose, so it never hurts to get packs with several options.

Which hair clips are best?

If you’ve ever had long hair, you know how unruly it can be. Shampooing, conditioning and brushing can be a time-consuming hassle, and some days trying to style it is even worse. With hair clips, you can easily keep hair out of your way without as much breakage. There are multiple types of hair clips, and each has its own uses, style, colors and finishes.

What to know before you buy a hair clip

Hair clip types

There are several types of hair clips but six of the most common are:

Banana clips have two sides that pull apart to open up teeth in the center, then close around your hair. They’re best for pulling large amounts of hair back while still leaving it down.

What are the best banana hair clips to buy?

Chuangdi Banana Hair Clips

This 12-pack includes four designs of banana clip with three each per design so you have plenty of style options. There are also four color sets to choose from.

Sold by Amazon

Willbond Banana Hair Clips

If you only need a few basic banana clips, these are ideal. They’re easy to use and come in five color sets from blend-in colors, such as black and brown, to fun colors like neon pink, green and yellow.

Sold by Amazon

Aaiffey Banana Hair Clips

This is another excellent basic set of hair clips, but it comes with two of every different clip style. They’re sturdy without being difficult to open, and the black and brown colors mesh well with most hair colors.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best claw hair clips to buy?

Tocess Big Claw Hair Clips

These large claw clips are the perfect throwback to the ’90s, thanks to the overall style and wide range of matte or shiny colors. The spring is tight enough to hold hair without pulling it.

Sold by Amazon

Canitor Claw Hair Clips

If you’d prefer something more modern, go with these. The flat sides, solids colors and overall square-ish appearance go great with both casual and professional wear. There are 17 sets of colors.

Sold by Amazon

Magicsky Claw Hair Clips

Most of these design bundle packs come in statement-making patterns, such as spotted animal prints or checkerboard. Order these if you like to make a splash.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best comb hair clips to buy?

Chuangdi Comb Hair Clips

Try one of the four sets of clips, each one containing different shapes, colors and numbers of teeth. They all achieve the same result: a simple, affordable and good-quality decoration for your hair.

Sold by Amazon

Gejoy Comb Hair Clips

These clear comb clips are perfect for days when you just need to put your hair back without having to worry about matching or clashing with your outfit. They still come in back, brown and gold, if you prefer.

Sold by Amazon

Yeshan Double Comb Hair Clips

These clips use two combs attached by beaded elastic strings to make a fashion statement and hold more hair. There are two sets of six designs.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best hinged barrette hair clips to buy?

Willbond Hinged Barrette Hair Clips

These hinged barrette collections show a little personality without making too strong of an impression, plus they’re durable and easy to use. There are seven sets to choose from.

Sold by Amazon

Hotop Hinged Barrette Hair Clips

This extra-large collection is great for those who like the style of using several clips and for those who have a problem losing them. They come solid or with a thin hollow through the center.

Sold by Amazon

Janinka Hinged Barrette Hair Clips

This massive 72-piece set is the perfect starter kit for younger children. They’re also easy to get on and off, so your children can style themselves without help.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best mini hair clips to buy?

Goody Classics Mini Claw Clips

These are roughly the size of a quarter and feature a slide-proof grip to help them stay in place. They come in an all-black pack of 12 or a multicolor pack of 15.

Sold by Amazon

Janyun Mini Hair Claw Clips

These come in a pack of 50, perfect for children who always seem to lose a few clips each day. They come in flower, crown, butterfly and star shapes.

Sold by Amazon

Tiweio Mini Hair Clips

These butterfly clips come in five color sets, some one color and some a mix, some opaque and some translucent. Some sets include 50, others include 100.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best snap hair clips to buy?

Goody Snap Hair Clips

This six-pack of basic snap clips is good for many hairstyles, and the metallic finish has just enough of a glimmer to stand out without being too strong.

Sold by Amazon

Chinco Snap Hair Clips

If you do want a snap clip that stands out but is still somewhat refined, these golden snaps are perfect. They come in 11 other colors, too.

Sold by Amazon

Swstinling Snap Hair Clips

These snap clips are mainly aimed at children, but the vibrant colors are strong enough for adult hair as well. There are 40 colors with three clips each.

Sold by Amazon

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews.

