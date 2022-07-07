As the SPF number goes up, so does the degree to which the lip balm will protect the user from the sun.

Which lip balm with SPF is best?

Protection from the sun is important all year round. Using products with SPF technology helps protect us from harmful UV rays that the sun produces. These items can work to prevent skin cancers and damage caused by the sun. Lip balms that contain sunscreen will feature an SPF factor that lets the user know the degree to which the product protects them from the sun. When purchasing a lip balm, consider how the formula is applied, the ingredients and how well it protects users from the sun.

If you are looking for a moisturizing and all-natural lip balm with SPF, the Vanicream Lip Protectant Sunscreen is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a lip balm with SPF

Application

Before purchasing lip balm, consider how it is applied to the lips. Balms with SPF can come in the form of a twist applicator, a container with a lid or one that requires you to squeeze it for the contents to be dispensed. The twist applicator and squeeze design will provide easy and quick access to the balm without the user having to use their hands. A balm that is located in a container with a lid that screws on and off will require the user to apply the balm with their fingers. This method takes the longest and is the most unsanitary way to apply lip balm.

Ingredients

When purchasing lip balm with SPF, make sure that it is made with all-natural ingredients. If there is an ingredient that you do not recognize and one that is not explained in the website description, users should look up the specific ingredients to make sure that they will not harm their lips over time. The presence of drying alcohols and sulfates will not benefit the lips and will likely cause the lips to be chapped and dry. Ingredients such as vitamins, collagen and hyaluronic acid aid in restoring the lips to full health.

Before purchasing a lip balm, consider the vitamins and minerals it contains. Various vitamins, such as B vitamins, work to hydrate and repair the lips. The intake of vitamin A can work to overly dry lips. In contrast, vitamin E works to soothe and moisturize the lips. Vitamin oil alone does not protect users against sun damage, but when paired with sunscreen, the lips will be protected from damage and will be soft and hydrated.

Sun protection

Before purchasing a lip balm with SPF, note the level of sun protection featured. The number that comes after the SPF signifies how much sun protection that the sunscreen in the balm provides. For example, if there is an SPF15 lip balm and an SPF30 lip balm, the balm with the higher SPF will do a better job of protecting your lips from sun damage. Protection from the sun can lessen users’ chances of getting skin cancer. It is important to consider products that feature sunscreen to protect from various lip cancers and to prevent the lips from aging quickly.

What to look for in a quality lip balm with SPF

Anti-aging

A quality lip balm with SPF will naturally provide anti-aging effects. Sunscreen and SPF protection work to keep the lips looking, young, soft and wrinkle-free. SPF technology is known to reduce the effects of aging on the skin and this also applies to the lips. When people spend an extended amount of time in the sun, their lips can get burnt quickly causing dryness and damage. This process ages the lips quickly. The use of a lip balm with SPF can prevent the lips from looking and feeling scaly and wrinkled.

Tint

Lip balms with tints work to add a little color to the lips. If a lip balm with sunscreen comes in various different flavors and colors, it gives users options to choose their preference. A colored lip balm depletes the need for lipstick and other lip makeup that does not protect against the sun. A colored lip balm with SPF acts as a three-in-one to provide skin benefits for the lips, protect them from UV rays and add a hint of color for special occasions or a night out.

Consistency

A quality lip balm with SPF will feature a smooth consistency rather than one that lingers on the lips long after application and is sticky. The consistency of the lip balm should be sheer, smooth and feature the ability to soak in quickly. If the consistency is lacking quality, it will not soak into the lips and will be sticky when rubbing the lips together. The best lip balms with SPF will protect as needed while soaking into the lips and allowing them to feel soft and hydrated.

How much you can expect to spend on lip balm with SPF

The best lip balm with SPF will cost anywhere from $3-$25, depending on the brand, ingredients and level of SPF. A popular lip balm featuring maximum sun protection and is made with the best ingredients will be priced higher.

Lip balm with SPF FAQ

What is SPF?

A. Though many consider SPF an ingredient, it is a factor. It is the degree to which sunscreen protects the skin, not a physical substance. The number that comes after the SPF details how strong the UV rays have to be to penetrate the sunscreen that is contained in the balm. Lip balm with SPF30 protects the lips from more powerful UV rays than a lower SPF. The higher the SPF, the more protection it will provide.

What should I avoid when purchasing lip balm?

A. When purchasing lip balm, avoid brands that do not contain natural ingredients. Items that feature drying ingredients or added chemicals to create fragrance may not be safe for those who experience irritation frequently. Avoid items that could cause irritation to the lips with ingredients such as added chemicals and dyes. All-natural balms that feature skin-perfecting vitamins and minerals in tandem with sunscreen will work best to protect the lips and keep them healthy.

What’s the best lip balm with SPF to buy?

Top lip balm with SPF

Vanicream Lip Protectant Sunscreen

What you need to know: This lip balm features all-natural active sunscreen ingredients to help protect users from the damaging effects of UV rays. It adds moisture and hydration to the lips without the use of chemical sunscreen.

What you’ll love: This item is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and is dermatologist tested. It is made without gluten, is water-resistant and protects the lips for up to 80 minutes at a time. It features SPF30, protecting the lips from harsh UV rays. It comes in a squeeze tube applicator.

What you should consider: The item goes on white and stays white on the lips rather than being sheer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lip balm with SPF for the money

Sun Bum SPF30 Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm

What you need to know: This lip balm uses natural minerals to protect your lips from harmful UV rays. It is hypoallergenic and not tested on animals. This product does not use chemicals to protect you from the sun.

What you’ll love: This product goes on sheer and does not leave any residue on the lips after absorption. It will protect the lips for up to two hours.

What you should consider: This product isn’t sweat- or water-resistant and should be applied to the lips 30 mins before going out into the sun.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elta MD UV Lip Balm

What you need to know: This product goes on smooth and creamy and provides maximum absorption and protection against the sun. It uses natural ingredients and comes in the form of a squeeze bottle.

What you’ll love: This product is ultra-moisturizing to the lips and goes on sheer. It is free of fragrance and parabens and can be worn under lipsticks and lip glosses. It features an ideal SPF36 to protect the lips from aging, cancer and dryness caused by UV rays.

What you should consider: Some users complained about this balm having a weird taste and being similar in consistency to vaseline products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

