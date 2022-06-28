Mini fridges can be less energy efficient than full-sized models. Look for one with an energy star rating for the best value for the money.

Which Galanz mini fridge is best?

A mini fridge is a versatile appliance that has more uses than you may initially think. Not only are they ideal for students living in cramped dorm rooms, but they are also useful as secondary refrigerators in large kitchens, as dedicated beverage chillers or as a handy place to keep drinks and snacks in a bedroom or basement.

Galanz has been manufacturing home appliances for over 40 years and their selection of mini fridges are available in various sizes and designs. The Galanz Retro Compact Refrigerator is an eye-catching model with 1950s styling and chrome accents. It has a capacity of 2.5 cubic feet with a built-in freezer compartment. It is small enough to fit under a table or countertop and is available in several vintage colors.

What to know before you buy a Galanz mini fridge

Types of mini fridge

There are several different types of mini-fridges available, each with different capacities and dimensions. The smallest is a cube fridge, designed to be ultra-compact but doesn’t have room inside for many items and doesn’t usually have a freezer. Under-counter mini-fridges should be small enough to slide under a standard-height kitchen countertop and often have a small freezer compartment.

Other types of mini-fridges include travel fridges, which are ideal for use in an RV and can be run on a 12-volt battery system and dedicated beverage chillers. For more options in mini-fridge sizes and styles, take a look at the best mini fridges review at BestReviews.

Capacity

The size of the fridge affects how many things can be kept inside. Cube fridges usually have a capacity of around 1.5 cubic feet, which equates to 30 12-ounce drink cans. Fridges this small don’t usually have storage in the door and may struggle to accommodate tall items. Under-counter fridges are a little bigger with a 1.5 to 3 cubic feet capacity. They usually have one or two shelves inside and may include a freezer compartment.

Larger fridges with a capacity over 3 cubic feet often have a separate freezer, two or three shelves and a salad draw. However, they are often too tall to slide under a countertop.

What to look for in a quality Galanz mini fridge

Door

Modern fridges incorporate storage space within the door, which is particularly useful for drinks and condiments. Look for a model with a deep door to utilize this space effectively. In addition, some fridges allow for the door to be hinged on the left or the right, making them more versatile in location options.

Controls

Most compact fridges have simple manual controls with a dial to set the temperature. Some have a digital temperature display and button controls. However, this is a premium feature that will add to the overall cost.

Design

Modern fridges have moved away from the square, white appliance style of the 1980s and are available in a range of contemporary or eye-catching colors. Some Galanz fridges are available with retro, 1950s styling, vintage colors and chrome handles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Galanz mini fridge

The smallest fridge made by Galanz is a cube fridge, which starts at under $100. Larger models with a separate freezer increase in price to just under $300.

Galanz mini fridge FAQ

How much does a mini fridge cost to run?

A. Interestingly, smaller fridges can be more expensive to run than larger ones. This is because they have less insulation. On average, a mini fridge uses about 250 kilowatts per year, which equates to $30 or $40.

Do mini fridges require ventilation?

A. All types of refrigerators need adequate ventilation to prevent overheating. It is recommended to leave a 2-inch gap at the back and sides of a mini fridge and ensure they are not positioned near a heat source.

Is a mini fridge with a freezer or without a freezer better?

A. In the smallest mini fridges, a freezer compartment may only be big enough for one or two items, making it impractical at best. If you do need a freezer, then a slightly bigger model with a separate freezer is more effective.

What’s the best Galanz mini fridge to buy?

Top Galanz mini fridge

Galanz Retro Compact Refrigerator

What you need to know: This under-counter fridge has vintage styling in a range of colors and a 3.3-cubic-feet capacity.

What you’ll love: It has a built-in freezer compartment, two glass shelves and storage in the door. Height adjustable feet allow it to be leveled on uneven floors.

What you should consider: The body of the fridge is made from hardened plastic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Galanz mini fridge for the money

Galanz Compact Dorm Refrigerator

What you need to know: This cube fridge is just 19 inches tall and has a capacity of 1.7 cubic feet.

What you’ll love: It has a single middle shelf and a miniature freezer box. It has a modern, metallic black finish.

What you should consider: It’s not ideal for taller items, such as 2-liter drinks bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Galanz Mini Fridge with Dual Doors

What you need to know: This retro-styled fridge has a separate freezer and a 3.1cubic-feet capacity.

What you’ll love: It has a roomy interior with two shelves and a salad drawer. It is available in several glossy colors and has twin chrome door handles.

What you should consider: At just over 35 inches in height, it might not fit under a standard countertop.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

