Which LG refrigerators are best?

LG has a reputation for building high-quality appliances, especially refrigerators. LG also maintains a help library that includes all your manuals, documents and video tutorials to show owners how to make best use of all the features of their LG refrigerator.

If you are looking for a top of the line smart refrigerator, take a good look at the LG 26 Cubic Foot French Door Smart Refrigerator. This model allows you to control the temperatures of the refrigerator and freezer from your smartphone.

What to know before you buy a LG refrigerator

Most of today’s refrigerators can more accurately be called refrigerator/freezer combos because they stack one compartment above, below or across from the other. Here’s how they do it:

Configuration

Top freezer refrigerators: Refrigerators with the freezer compartment on top are the traditional design. The single doors on the freezer and refrigerator compartments both open to the same side.

Bottom freezer refrigerators: This design appeals to people who open their refrigerator more often than their freezer. Instead of having a door, the bottom freezers pull out like drawers.

Side by side refrigerators: This refrigerator design has two full length doors that open outward. The downside of this style means that the interior compartments are only half the size of other configurations.

French door refrigerators: French door refrigerators have two tall doors that open from the center outward. Freezer compartments are usually on the bottom and are accessed by pull out drawers.

Capacity

LG makes refrigerators that hold anywhere from 10 to 32 cubic feet of chilled and frozen items. Determining the best size for you starts with where you will put it and how much footprint is available. People who do a lot of cooking, especially with fresh fish, meats, poultry, vegetables and fruits, will need bigger refrigerators. Those who do little cooking need only enough space for fresh produce, drinks and leftovers.

Depth

LG makes refrigerators in widths from 23 to 34 inches. Standard depth refrigerators are 30 to 34 inches deep. When installed between kitchen counters and cabinets, they will stick out into the room. Counter depth refrigerators have a shallower design and smaller footprint. With depths from 23 to 27 inches, choose the dimension that allows your LG refrigerator to sit flush with your countertops and cabinets for a clean, pleasant and integrated look.

To learn even more about LG refrigerators, take a look at the full LG refrigerator buying guide from Best Reviews.

What to look for in a quality LG refrigerator

Adjustable storage

People refrigerate things of all shapes and sizes. The best way to customize your LG refrigerator is to set the shelves at heights that make the best use of your interior space.

Compartments

In most cases, more separate storage areas are better so you can organize your foods into sections so you spend time looking for things. The downside is that when you have too many drawers, none of them can hold large items.

How much you can expect to spend on a LG refrigerator

Prices of LG refrigerators vary by design, capacity and special features. Top freezers are the most affordable and cost from $700-$1,500. Side by side refrigerators cost from $2,000-$10,000. French door refrigerators run from around $2,000-$7,000 dollars.

LG refrigerator FAQ

How do I stop my refrigerator from being noisy and vibrating?

A. The reason refrigerators have adjustable feet is that most floors are not perfectly level. Use an inexpensive bubble level to determine which feet to adjust up or down as necessary.

How often do I need to change the water filter in my LG?

A. LG recommends replacing the filter in your ice and water dispenser every 6 months. Look for an LG model with an indicator that tells you when you need a new one.

What’s the best LG refrigerator to buy?

Top LG refrigerator

LG 26 Cubic Foot French Door Smart Refrigerator

What you need to know: A refrigerator that combines high quality, beautiful design and technological innovation.

What you’ll love: The SmartThinQ technology allows you to control the temperatures of the refrigerator and freezer from your smartphone. The Smart Pull handle makes opening and closing the door virtually effortless and the Insta-View tinted glass panel illuminates what’s inside with two quick knocks. The finish on this LG refrigerator resists fingerprints and smudges. Dual icemakers appeal to party hosts.

What you should consider: A few customers were unhappy with the taste of the water.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top LG refrigerator for the money

LG 24 Cubic Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator

What you need to know: LED panels on the rear wall provide exceptionally bright lights while saving energy.

What you’ll love: Contoured doors and hidden hinges give this refrigerator a sleek, sophisticated look. Digital temperature and humidity controls are easy to set and digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator. The SmartDiagnosis feature helps the customer service center diagnose and troubleshoot problems over the phone.

What you should consider: A few customers said this product can be noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

LG 27 Cubic Foot 4 Door Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator

What you need to know: A 4 Door LG model that has two French doors and two pull-out freezer drawers.

What you’ll love: The top freezer drawer is for frequently used items and the larger bottom drawer for things you use less often. The fresh air filter uses a fan to push cleaner, fresher air into this refrigerator. The PrintProof finish resists fingerprints and smudges and cleans easily with a soft, dry cloth. The 110 volt plug has a built-in ground prong.

What you should consider: A few customers were unhappy with the built-in icemaker.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.