Which twin bed in a bag is best?

Whether you’re sprucing up your child’s bedroom, going to college or decorating a smaller apartment, finding the right kind of bedding can be difficult. One way to cut down on stress and time is to buy a bed in a bag. Bed in a bag is a convenient way to get a cohesive sense of design for your bedding.

If you’re looking for an attractive bed in a bag that goes well with just about any decor, The Big One 6-Piece Crinkle Comforter Set With Sheets is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a twin bed in a bag

Here are a few things to consider before buying a twin bed in a bag.

What is a bed in a bag?

A bed in a bag is a bedding set that comes complete with all the essential pieces you need to make your bed. For example, many twin bedding sets come with a comforter and pillowcase. In this instance, you would need to buy sheets separately. If you want complete control over your design, you may want to buy your bedding pieces separately. However, if you want a complete set, a bed in a bag is still an ideal choice.

What pieces come with a bed in a bag?

The most basic bed in a bag comes with a comforter, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Sometimes the pillowcases are standard sized, while others include one standard pillowcase and one pillow sham. Some bed in a bag sets come with up to 14 pieces, including a sham, accent pillows and more. Here are the items manufacturers could include in a twin bed in a bag.

What to look for in a quality twin bed in a bag

Here are a few features to look for in a twin bed in a bag.

Material

Twin bedding sets come in various materials, from polyester blends to jersey cotton. Most bed in a bag sets for twin beds usually use low-thread cotton. These materials are all durable, soft and hold up well to washing.

Machine wash

Unless you want to spend a ton of time hand washing and line drying sheets, you’ll want to ensure they are compatible with washing machines. The good news is that most twin bed in a bag sets are machine-washable and aim to make laundering easy.

Deep pocket

Most standard twin-size sheets will not fit a deep twin or twin XL mattresses. Make sure to check the product description before purchasing your bed in a bag.

How much you can expect to spend on a twin bed in a bag

Depending on the material, brand and pieces in a set, you can expect to spend between $25-$200 on a bed in a bag. Consider how often you plan on using your sheets, as sometimes buying a set of high-quality sheets ends up being a great investment in the long run.

Twin bed in a bag FAQ

What does the sizing mean when it says twin/twin XL?

A. Some bedding sets come in twin/twin XL sizes, which can seem confusing. These sheet sets are generally slightly larger than a twin, which is 38 inches by 75 inches. These are also a tad smaller than a twin XL, which is 38 inches by 80 inches. If you’re not sure how big your sheets need to be, measure your mattress first.

My bed in a bag didn’t come with pillow shams. Do I need pillow shams?

A. While some twin bed sets come with a standard pillowcase and a sham pillowcase, some only come with two standard pillowcases. You do not need to have a pillow sham, as these are typically decorative. Plus, you can always buy a pillow sham separately.

What’s the best twin bed in a bag to buy?

Top twin bed in a bag

The Big One 6-Piece Crinkle Comforter Set with Sheets

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an attractive bed in a bag, this set dresses up any room.

What you’ll love: Soft and warm, the comforter features a crinkle style that goes well with most decor. This versatile set includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a sham. It also comes in six colors.

What you should consider: It’s important to note that the sheets may not fit on a deeper mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top twin bed in a bag for the money

Dream Factory Kids 5-Piece Complete Comforter Bedding Set

What you need to know: With over 25 fun designs, this affordable bed in a bag set is ideal for both boys and girls of any age.

What you’ll love: This bedding set includes a reversible comforter, a flat and fitted sheet, a standard pillowcase and a sham pillowcase. Plus, the set consists of color-coordinated versatile prints that complement each other.

What you should consider: A few users have reported the colors faded after a few washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics 5-Piece Lightweight Bed in a Bag Bedding Set

What you need to know: Those who prefer a comforter set with a more sophisticated design will love this bed in a bag. It has 18 sophisticated geometric designs.

What you’ll love: The twin sheet should also fit a twin XL, which is convenient for dorm rooms. Plus, it’s the reversible cover allows you to have two designs for your home. Finally, the entire set is machine washable, making laundry day a breeze.

What you should consider: Some users said the sheets started to pill up after several washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.