Which magnet fishing kit is best?

Magnet fishing is gaining in popularity. This activity, which is a favorite among scrap sellers, treasure seekers and outdoor explorers of all types, is easy to do, requires very little gear and can yield exciting and unexpected results. All you need is a body of water and the right equipment.

The Complete Magnet Fishing Kit includes the basic tools you need to get started. Aside from a rope, a magnet and some additional accessories, it also includes a sturdy carrying case to keep all of your gear organized and at the ready.

What to know before you buy a magnet fishing kit

Magnet fishing explained

Despite its name, magnet fishing has nothing to do with catching actual fish. This activity sees enthusiasts lowering or throwing a powerful magnet into a body of water. Attached to a rope, the magnet is dragged across the bottom of the water where it will stick to or attract any submerged metal items. Small objects can be pulled in with the magnet itself, whereas larger ones may require additional magnets or other tools to pull to the surface.

What you may find while magnet fishing

Part of the excitement of magnet fishing is the mystery. From old eyeglasses to submerged bicycles and antique weaponry, people have been reeling in curious items all over the country. Some simply enjoy the pastime, while others may sell the metal they pull out of the water to scrap yards.

Where you can go magnet fishing

Currently, there are no laws that regulate magnet fishing. This means that you can cast your magnet wherever there is water and see what might be under the surface. However, it’s important to observe local regulations regarding trespassing and disturbing wildlife while you spend time around the water.

What to look for in a quality magnet fishing kit

Magnet features

Strength: You need a powerful magnet to reel in heavy items. However, one that is too powerful can be difficult to free your catch from without causing damage. Some kits allow you to choose how strong you want the included magnet to be. This will enable you to tailor the magnet strength to your comfort level. Also, purchase multiple magnets in case your primary one is not strong enough to pull in an object without it detaching.

You need a powerful magnet to reel in heavy items. However, one that is too powerful can be difficult to free your catch from without causing damage. Some kits allow you to choose how strong you want the included magnet to be. This will enable you to tailor the magnet strength to your comfort level. Also, purchase multiple magnets in case your primary one is not strong enough to pull in an object without it detaching. Double-sided: A double-sided magnet gives you twice the surface area, so it allows you to collect more items per cast. A double-sided magnet also increases the odds of it sticking to a large metal object instead of bouncing or sliding off.

Rope quality

A snapped rope can put a decisive end to an otherwise fruitful treasure hunt. Select a kit that includes a strong rope that is long enough to reach the bottom of the water.

Grappling hook

Some magnet fishing kits include a grappling hook attachment. This potentially lets you grab items under the water that aren’t metal. You need to use caution, however, as a grappling hook can be impossible to free if it latches onto a root or very heavy object.

Case

Select a magnet fishing kit that includes a case so you can keep your gear organized and easy to travel with. Not keeping your gear in a case can result in an unruly magnet attaching itself to everything from your keys to your truck bed.

Threadlock

Some kits include a small bottle of threadlock. This is applied to the threads that connect your magnet to the metal loop your rope is tied to. It prevents the loop from coming unscrewed while you drag it.

Gloves

From pulling in your rope to keeping your hands safe from sharp pieces of metal, gloves are required gear for magnet fishing. Select a kit that includes waterproof gloves that feature a textured grip.

How much you can expect to spend on a magnet fishing kit

You can purchase a magnet fishing kit for $30-$60.

Magnet fishing kit FAQ

Is magnet fishing dangerous?

A. Any time you are near or on the water, precautions must be taken. While magnet fishing itself is not inherently dangerous, always wear a life vest and use gloves while handling any items you discover.

Is magnet fishing legal?

A. Yes. As long as you obey local regulations and do not venture onto private property without permission, there are generally no laws restricting magnet fishing.

How do I remove items from my magnet?

A. Small items can be removed by hand or with a plastic scraper. Depending on the power of your magnet and the surface of the object it is adhered to, you may need to use a pry bar or other tool to disengage it.

What’s the best magnet fishing kit to buy?

Top magnet fishing kit

Complete Magnet Fishing Kit

What you need to know: Available in different colors and magnet strengths, this kit is great for beginners and experienced anglers alike.

What you’ll love: This set features nonslip gloves, 65 feet of durable rope, threadlock, a stainless steel grappling hook and a cloth for cleaning your magnet. It all fits neatly into a compact travel case for easy transport and storage.

What you should consider: The higher-powered magnets available for this kit are too strong for some users, making them difficult to remove from metal bridge beams and some objects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnet fishing kit for the money

Mutuactor Magnet Fishing Kit

What you need to know: This budget kit is perfect for those curious about the sport of magnet fishing.

What you’ll love: This set includes 66 feet of nylon rope and a magnet that can hold up to 400 pounds. A pair of latex gloves and a carrying bag complete a package that is best for people new to magnet fishing.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that this set’s magnet suffers from quality control issues and is also prone to rust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logui Projects Double-Sided Magnet Fishing Kit

What you need to know: This kit includes a magnet that can pull up to 1,000 pounds.

What you’ll love: Everything you need to get magnet fishing right away is included in this kit. It comes with a double-sided magnet, a grappling hook, gloves and 65 feet of rope. It also includes a bottle of threadlock.

What you should consider: This kit does not include a case or carrying bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

