‘Hog Wild’ hunting license package available starting Monday

ALABAMA – A new one-click option for hunting licenses will be available from the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division beginning August 30 for people who want to hunt feral swine at night.

Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill that allows nighttime hunting of feral swine and coyotes that went into effect on July 1. Wildlife leaders hope it will give Alabama landowners another option to protect their property and livestock from feral swine that cause millions in damage each year.

Hunters will be able to choose from a variety of all-access packages, including the “Hog Wild” package that gives them all the license privileges needed to take advantage of the new nighttime hunting opportunities.

“In that package, residents and non-residents will be able to click one button and purchase a small-game license, a bait privilege license, which would allow folks to use bait while hunting feral swine at night, and the nighttime license,” said WFF Assistant Director Fred Harders.

Check out all the WFF license package options here:

All of the current state hunting licenses expire on Tuesday, August 31. Licenses for all 2021-2022 hunting seasons will be available on Monday, August 30.