Which preschool learning kits are best?

A head start is always the best start, and preschool learning kits give your kids just that — the head start that gets them started on the road to learning by teaching them it is fun and interesting. Science has shown us that early education is crucial for the growing brains of young children. Kids who have learned the basics before real school begins have an advantage that pays off throughout their entire education by having learned to learn.

If you want your preschooler to learn to read, print letters and add and subtract numbers up to 100, the 70-piece Teach My Preschooler preschool learning kit from the Teach My line is a great choice. Designed for one 20-minute lesson a day, this preschool learning kit with its circus game and magic drawing board makes learning a fun game and includes guides for the teacher.

What to know before you buy a preschool learning kit

Reading

Literacy begins with learning to recognize letters and symbols, a process that is often called pre-reading. The goal of most parents is that their child learns the letters of the alphabet in preschool. Beyond just memorizing all 26 letters, preschoolers learn by rhyming, singing and listening to books too.

Printing

Before learning to write, kids can learn to print numbers and uppercase letters when the learning is fun and captures their imaginations.

Numbers

Pre-math development is an important part of preschool learning. Better preschool learning kits make it easy for preschoolers to learn their numbers up to 100.

Fine motor skills

Kids like touching, so look for preschool learning kits that involve lots of tactile things, like letters, numbers and shapes.

Pretend play

Modern educators say make-believe is important because it allows preschoolers to explore different situations and different roles. At the same time, it boosts their creativity and helps develop their problem-solving skills too.

Science

Because young children are naturally curious about the world around them, exposing them to observable subjects like animals and plants and activities like gardening and cooking are great ways to learn.

What to look for in a quality preschool learning kit

All-in-one kits

All-in-one kits are a great way to get you and your preschooler started on your learning journey together. All-in-one kits can’t cover every area but should certainly have all the materials you and your child need for learning and practicing letters, numbers and fine motor skills, including study guides for the parents. Pay close attention to how well the pieces are and how durable you can reasonably expect them to be.

Individual items or categories

Some parents prefer having the freedom to pick and choose what’s important to them so that they can tailor their preschooler’s learning to add extra development in areas that align with the child’s interests. However, parents should be careful not to skip the building blocks upon which all learning relies.

How much you can expect to spend on a preschool learning kit

Simple preschool learning kits that cover a single subject can be found for less than $10. Kits from $10-$20 cover all the basic subjects but don’t include hands-on materials. Kits that cost more than $25-$30 should have a full set of printed materials or digital resources.

Preschool learning kit FAQ

Do preschool learning kits contain story books?

A. Most of them don’t. However, because reading with parents is so important, it allows parents to choose the books they think are most appropriate for their preschoolers.

How long should preschool lessons be?

A. Only a few minutes and rarely more than 10 or 20. Children have short attention spans, so when you see they have learned a lesson, end the teaching before they get bored or frustrated.

What do I need to learn about teaching my preschooler?

A. This is where you look for a preschool learning kit that comes with teaching guides that show you what to do — and what not to do and explain why it is important that you follow approved programs.

What’s the best preschool learning kit to buy?

Top preschool learning kit

Teach My Preschooler

What you need to know: This all-in-one kit gives your child an early start on letters and numbers.

What you’ll love: This program is designed for 20 minutes of lessons a day with children age 3-7. This preschool learning kit includes flashcards, dry erase boards, practice printing letters and numbers to 100. This kit includes guides for the teacher and has a circus game and magic drawing board that make learning a fun game. Preschoolers easily learn reading, printing and adding and subtracting numbers to 100.

What you should consider: The materials can easily be damaged unless caution is used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top preschool learning kit for the money

Melissa and Doug Smarty Pants Preschool Card Set

What you need to know: This preschool learning kit contains 120 brain-building questions, puzzles and games for kids age 3 and up.

What you’ll love: This card set was developed by childhood education specialists to introduce kids to learning in a fun and playful manner. Melissa and Doug are real people and parents of six kids. They have partnered with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development in children through hands-on, imaginative play.

What you should consider: The cards could be a bit large for little kids and parents recommend they should be secured on a ring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OSMO Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad

What you need to know: Your child aged 3-5 will develop creativity, imagination, fine motor skills, verbal proficiency, spatial reasoning and empathy with this preschool learning kit.

What you’ll love: The four educational games that come in this kit are ABCs (your child learns to recognize letters), Squiggle Magic (used for developing pre-drawing skills), Costume Party (meant for your child to do experiments with clothes and colors and learns to identify social-emotional cues) and Stories (aimed at develops problem-solving skills)

What you should consider: It only comes with four learning games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

