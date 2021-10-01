Thousands report Bank of America outage

FILE – This Nov. 23, 2015, file photo, shows a branch office of Bank of America, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Thousands of customers reported Bank of America issues on Friday morning, according to DownDetector.

More than 12,000 reports had been made as of 11:15 a.m. By 3 p.m., most reports of issues had subsided.

“Some customers may be unable to access Online Banking at this time,” Bank of America’s website said. “Your accounts continue to be secure. We are actively working to make our site available again to all of our customers as soon as possible.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outage issue.

Many expressed frustration at the outage happening when they had bills and rent to pay.

Bank of America really lame af I’m tryna pay my rent. 😂🙄 — Girl Sensei 🤸🏾‍♀️ (@torisavagexx) October 1, 2021

Despite tweets to the contrary, a Bank of America help account on Twitter said around 10:30 a.m. that there were no known outages.