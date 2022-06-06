(WSPA) – Perhaps the event to generate the most rumors in the tech industry, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will kick off Monday with a keynote presentation by CEO Tim Cook at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT.

Apple says the event will show the latest features and updates in its products and software.

“Free for all developers, WWDC22 helps developers and designers explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games,” the company said in a release.

The conference has been a free online event throughout the pandemic.

Rumors abound prior to the conference every year, including the possibility of a new iPhone that ditches the “notch,” new accessibility features, along with new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS according to technology blog The Verge.

Industry analysts also have referenced the possibility of new laptops being announced in Cook’s presentation.

Students were also been invited to participate in what the company calls the Swift Student Challenge, which teaches coding skills.

Those interested can learn more and watch the keynote at Apple’s website.