 

Hogansville select AT&T customers cannot call 911, here’s who to call

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has shared technical issues affecting AT&T customers in the Hogansville area.

Those using a landline with a phone number beginning with 706-637 are unable to make a call to 911 at this time.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office shared the following numbers on Facebook for the affected AT&T customers:

Ambulance, Fire or Troup County Sheriff’s Office706-883-1700
Hogansville Police706-637-6648

AT&T is currently working to fix the problem, in the meantime the sheriff’s office is asking people NOT to call 911 to test phone’s ability to call 911.

