Gaming & Accessories
Toy stores warn Christmas supply could be low
Video
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
A HOT Weekend, But Relief Is In Sight!
Oppressive heat and humidity linger through Sunday and early stages of heat-related illness
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Heat index values reaching 110°F by Saturday afternoon
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Dangerous Heat- 11am-8pm through Saturday
Video
Pushing 100°F this afternoon and drier through first half of the weekend
Video
Temperatures soar and drier air keeps us hot in the forecast
Video
Heat, humidity here as readings push 100° by the end the week
Video
Storms will be squeezed out slowly and readings increase into the upper 90s.
Video
Have The Umbrellas Handy Today, But Get Ready For Some Heat!
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Arrest made in fatal Hogansville shooting
Days out of Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller gives his command sergeant major ‘proper sendoff’ at Fort Benning
Video
11-year-old hits goal of mowing 50 lawns for people in need; starting his own business
Video
Warrant issued for suspect in deadly May shooting on Veterans Parkway
‘They need to get their act together or they’re going to get sued’: DA Mark Jones visits Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park
Video
Don't Miss
A HOT Weekend, But Relief Is In Sight!
Arrest made in fatal Hogansville shooting
Texas deputy AG apologizes to Simone Biles after calling her ‘childish’ and ‘selfish’
Two toddlers found naked, covered in feces at Alabama truck stop
Video
Feds sue Texas to block order allowing troopers to stop any vehicle suspected of transporting migrants
Route 66 is planned to be refurbished within the next 2 years
Video
Mask sales resurging after once fading
