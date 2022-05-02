Which Acer gaming monitor is best?

Acer is a leading electronics manufacturer, making excellent products from tablets to computers. They offer several top-tier displays, so Acer has you covered whether you’re a serious or casual gamer.

There are several considerations and features to look out for, but the best monitors display high-quality images quickly. The 31.5-Inch AOPEN HC1 Curved Gaming Monitor, for example, is an excellent option. It’s a curved monitor with dazzling visuals, a low response time and several premium features.

What to know before you buy an Acer gaming monitor

Screen size and resolution

Your monitor’s screen size is a matter of preference, but a larger display is a good idea if you want to do other things like stream movies or TV shows on your computer. If you have minimal space to work with, a small-to-medium display is ideal as it won’t take up as much space.

Screen sizes over 26 inches can display ultra high definition 4K content, while some bigger than 31 inches can display 8K content. Smaller screen sizes of 24-27 inches usually can only show full high definition 1080p content, making them ideal for gaming and light work tasks.

Curved vs. flat

Curved TVs were a failure, but curved gaming monitors are becoming increasingly popular. A curved screen can provide a more immersive gaming experience. There are three curvature designations: 1800r, 3000r and 4000r, with the higher number indicating a more pronounced curve. Curved displays are easier on the eyes, but they’re best suited for larger monitors.

Flat monitors are the standard among most gamers, and while they tend to be cheaper than curved monitors, they have some drawbacks since not all games support a widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio, which can leave black space on both ends of your display.

Screen type

There are three main types of computer monitor displays: twisted nematic, vertical alignment and in-plane switching.

TN displays produce colors that look washed-out compared to VA and IPS screens, but they’re the cheapest to make and offer the fastest response times, making them ideal for gaming.

displays produce colors that look washed-out compared to VA and IPS screens, but they’re the cheapest to make and offer the fastest response times, making them ideal for gaming. VA panels produce the truest blacks, making them ideal for dark-environment video games. However, even with an excellent response time, they have a poor refresh rate.

panels produce the truest blacks, making them ideal for dark-environment video games. However, even with an excellent response time, they have a poor refresh rate. IPS displays have fast response times and color reproduction. However, a bit of background glow near the corners makes them less-than-ideal for anything other than gaming and work tasks.

What to look for in a quality Acer gaming monitor

Responsiveness

Response time refers to how quickly a screen can shift from one shade of gray to another. You’ll often see fast-moving objects with a ghost-like trail on displays with slower response times. A number and an “ms” usually indicate responsiveness, and the lower the number, the faster the display’s response time.

Refresh rate

Refresh rate refers to image and motion clarity. Most PC games have fast-moving images that will look smoother and clearer on a monitor with a fast refresh rate. Most TVs have a 60-hertz refresh rate, but the best gaming monitors have a rate of at least 120Hz.

Premium syncing

The best gaming monitors have premium syncing capabilities, including AMD FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync. Both syncing technologies offer variable dynamic refresh rates that automatically adjust to display minimal input lag and produce motion images with superior clarity.

How much you can expect to spend on an Acer gaming monitor

It depends on the size and type of display, but you can find an excellent 24- to 27-inch monitor for $150-$300. For monitors over 27 inches with ultra-high-definition capabilities, you can expect to pay $300-$1,000.

Acer gaming monitor FAQ

Is it necessary to adjust display settings out of the box?

A. Yes, default factory settings do not optimize monitor displays to the best of their abilities. Calibrating colors, sharpness, contrast and brightness will help you achieve the ideal image quality.

What is input lag?

A. Input lag refers to the time it takes for your monitor to display a command you’ve input on a controller, keyboard or mouse. Monitors with low response times usually have the most reduced input lag.

What’s the best Acer gaming monitor to buy?

Top Acer gaming monitor

31.5-Inch AOPEN HC1 Curved Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: This large VA curved monitor is packed with plenty of premium features and is ideal for intense gaming and streaming HD content.

What you’ll love: This high-end wide quad high-definition monitor has an 1800r curvature with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. It’s wall-mountable, features AMD FreeSync technology and has an anti-reflective coating so gamers can play in brighter environments.

What you should consider: The default factory color profiles are lackluster, and it doesn’t have a swivel for adjusting its position.

Where to buy: Sold by Acer

Top Acer gaming monitor for the money

Acer Nitro XZ272 27-Inch LED Monitor

What you need to know: This curved monitor offers stunning visuals, an ultra-fast refresh rate and dazzling lifelike colors.

What you’ll love: This full HD monitor provides superior clarity thanks to thin-film-transistor active-matrix technology and boasts impressive fully integrated sound, so you don’t need external speakers.

What you should consider: The image isn’t as sharp as other comparable models, and the color settings need calibration since they don’t look optimal at their factory settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

Worth checking out

32-Inch AOPEN HC5 Series Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: This LCD VA monitor has several convenient features and displays stunning visuals and vivid colors.

What you’ll love: It has an 1800r curvature with a 5ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. It features Blue Light Shield and Flickerless technology for a clearer image that strains the eyes less.

What you should consider: Some customers report that the screen is sensitive to physical impact and that the base isn’t stable.

Where to buy: Sold by Acer

