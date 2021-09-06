ENC activist pushes for awareness during National Suicide Week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now through Sept. 11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is run completely by volunteer, many of which have experienced loss due to suicide or attempted it themselves.

Angelia Craft, an activist for the North Carolina chapter of the AFSP, lost her husband to suicide in 2009. She is working to end the stigma of suicide and let people know there is no reason to feel ashamed or embarrassed to reach out for help.

“The reason why this is near and dear to me is because my husband, David Craft, committed suicide back in June of 2009. It was something that was very traumatic to not only me but my entire family,” said Craft.

Her husband, David Craft was a Marine Corp veteran.

“He was my sweetheart. He was my everything. David was the most kindest, gentlest man you could ever know,” said Angelia Craft.

Craft said she had no idea her husband was suffering, and she thinks he may have not known how to speak up.

“Just being a man and discussing that you have a problem doesn’t mean that you’re weak, and I just hope to erase that,” she added.

Craft herself survived an attempt to take her own life, and she wants to be there for people who might be feeling how she once felt.

“We have to go through it to get to the other side,” Craft said. “So we don’t want to give up. We don’t want to just give in. There’s help available.”

For anyone who is experiencing the loss of a loved one to suicide, Craft recommends doing something to honor that person.

“I set the table just like I set the table for myself, and David … and just know that they wouldn’t have intentionally done this. But sometimes in a moment, you can’t think and reason,” she said.

If you are struggling with suicide or are worried about a loved one, Craft said, reach out today. You can get help anonymously by texting “TALK” to 741-741.