Best wheelchair accessory

There is a wide range of useful wheelchair accessories available that can make activities from work to play easier, comfortable and more enjoyable.

Which wheelchair accessories are best?

For people recovering from injury, or those who require regular mobility assistance, wheelchairs allow for freedom of movement as well as independence. However, with much of the world having been designed for those who do not require wheelchairs, several accessories and tools are available to make life simpler and more comfortable for those that do.

The Everlasting Comfort Gel Memory Foam Wheelchair Seat Cushion is one of the best wheelchair accessories you can buy, as its thick foam provides comfortable padding.

What to know before you buy wheelchair accessories

With so many gadgets, tools and items on the market for wheelchair users, choosing the appropriate ones can be difficult. While thinking about what wheelchair accessories might make life easier or more fun, five main areas of consideration should be taken into account:

Activity

Consider what kinds of activities you enjoy and look into accessories that may enhance or facilitate your favorite pastimes. For example, spending time outdoors may be easier with an umbrella designed to attach to your wheelchair to protect you from sun or rain. If you enjoy reading or cooking, you may benefit from detachable arms that keep books or tablets firmly in place for easy viewing without needing to be held or placed on a difficult-to-see table.

Comfort

Sitting for long periods can become uncomfortable, and many wheelchairs are not heavily padded to allow them to be easily stored or folded for transport. However, this can be easily remedied with any number of pillows, pads and rests available for wheelchair users. From memory foam to silicone, today’s wheelchair pads employ the latest in mattress and pillow technology to provide long-lasting comfort.

Storage

Side bags, packs and organizers are available that can be attached to wheelchairs to provide quick and easy access to whatever items you desire. From medication to TV remotes and tablets, storage accessories are great for keeping frequently used things close and accessible. Some attach to the backs of wheelchairs like a backpack, while others may hang over the armrests or attach to the wheelchair’s legs. Your personal preferences about where you would like items to be stored will determine which storage solution is best for you.

Accessibility

Lightweight, portable ramps are available that can make navigating short runs of stairs manageable when wheelchair access is not provided. Additionally, items such as grabbers that enable you to organize or remove items on high shelves or close to the floor make for fewer limitations when it comes to reaching what you need without assistance.

Wheelchair type

Motorized wheelchairs and standard models will require different considerations when it comes to accessories that attach to the chair itself. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, think carefully about the type of chair being used and the needs and abilities of who will be occupying it.

What to look for in quality wheelchair accessories

Quality

First and foremost, be sure that the accessories you choose are provided by a manufacturer with a reputation for quality products. For many, a wheelchair is a lifeline that connects them to their job, family and entertainment. A poorly functioning accessory or, worse yet, one that inhibits the wheelchair’s ability to function can end up becoming a frustrating obstacle.

Weight

Select accessories that are lightweight and easy to move around. Most wheelchairs are already designed to weigh as little as possible, so avoid especially bulky or heavy items that will make the chair difficult to move or challenging to navigate.

Personal style and aesthetics

Select items that will appeal to the style and taste of the person who will be using the wheelchair. Many items are available in a range of colors and designs meant to appeal to everyone from kids and teenagers to adults and seniors. With many people spending a great deal of time in their wheelchair, the opportunity for customization, or even a bold fashion statement, should not be overlooked.

Caretaker convenience

If the accessories you are shopping for are meant to be used for someone who requires a caregiver, be sure to include their convenience in your thought process. A bag attached to the back of a wheelchair can be used to allow a caregiver easy access to items that the other individual should not have access to. This is especially important when it comes to children and medication, for example. Items like bars that facilitate pushing are also available that are designed to ease both the passenger and the pusher of the wheelchair.

Simplicity

When it comes to the latest accessories, it can often be challenging to find items that don’t require a degree of technical knowledge or the physical dexterity needed to use integrated apps or smart devices. While items like flashing lights, sirens or other accessories with an electronic component are useful in many situations, you may want to avoid especially complicated items depending on who will be using them. Simple items are easy to figure out and will likely also result in less frustration if they need to be fixed or modified to suit your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on wheelchair accessories

From $10 cup holders to $300 portable ramps, the price range for wheelchair accessories can vary dramatically depending on the item you are shopping for. Most basic wheelchair accessories, however, will likely fall between the $20-$150 range.

Wheelchair accessories FAQ

Are there wheelchair accessories made especially for fun?

A. Yes. From LED wheel lights to decals and accessories that feature the latest pop culture characters and trends, many useful accessories appeal to the young and the young at heart.

Are there wheelchair accessories that hold smartphones or tablets?

A. Yes. A wide range of products can be found that allow wheelchair users to attach their smart devices to their chairs as they see fit and position them to their choosing. Tablet holders are great for entertaining children, and phone holders are also ideal for those who use GPS or other apps to help them get around.

Can I use an electric wheelchair to charge my phone?

A. In some cases, yes. Many electric wheelchairs feature a port that can be plugged into power phones, tablets, game consoles or any other device with a rechargeable battery.

What are the best wheelchair accessories to buy?

Top wheelchair accessory

Everlasting Comfort Gel Memory Foam Wheelchair Seat Cushion

What you need to know: This generously padded wheelchair seat cushion allows for hours of comfort.

What you’ll love: Made from high-quality memory foam, this wheelchair cushion retains its shape and features a breathable mesh covering and holes to allow for cooling airflow.

What you should consider: Some users note that this pad is comfortable initially but loses its softness after a full day of sitting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wheelchair accessory for the money

Grabber Tool, Foldable, Steel Cable, with 96 Grip Points for Firm Grip

What you need to know: This grabber tool allows for easy, secure handling of items that are difficult to reach.

What you’ll love: With a 32-inch length and a 180-degree rotating claw, this grabber tool can reach between furniture and into deep cupboards with ease. It features a rubberized grip for an ergonomic feel.

What you should consider: Some users are disappointed by the strength of the grip this tool provides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

YGYQZ Wheelchair Accessories, Waterproof Wheelchair Bag

What you need to know: This bag fits easily on the side of a wheelchair for easy access to items.

What you’ll love: This bag features two pouches, a mesh bottle holder and an additional zippered compartment to keep items, keys, your phone and even a drink securely in place and within reach. Available in multiple colors.

What you should consider: Check your wheelchair’s measurements to ensure that this bag won’t come into contact with the wheels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Other considerations

Due to the large number of wheelchair accessories available, here are some other items that may prove to be useful:

Wheelchair gloves allow for a tight grip on wheels without any risk of blisters or chafing on hands.

allow for a tight grip on wheels without any risk of blisters or chafing on hands. LED lights and blinkers can be installed on a wheelchair to help with visibility as well as make the chair more noticeable to others.

can be installed on a wheelchair to help with visibility as well as make the chair more noticeable to others. Wheelchair table trays allow for easier eating, working or activities. They can be removed while not in use.

allow for easier eating, working or activities. They can be removed while not in use. Ponchos and umbrellas can help keep wheelchair users and their chairs dry in rainy weather.

Leg and arm pads provide enhanced comfort when placed on arm and leg rests.

