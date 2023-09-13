These unique gifts are sure to please anyone dedicated to that pumpkin spice life

For many people, fall officially begins once the pumpkin spice latte returns to the Starbucks menu. In the few months it’s available, pumpkin spice devotees go out of their way to get as much of the iconic PSL as they can.

If you have a loved one who just can’t get enough of the PSL or other pumpkin spice-related goodies, there are plenty of other products that celebrate this warm, cozy fall flavor and scent.

Shop this article: The Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice Tea, Torani Puremade Pumpkin Pie Sauce and Montana Bounty Foods Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix

What is pumpkin spice and the PSL?

If you haven’t gotten on the PSL bandwagon, you probably aren’t sure what all the fuss is about. Despite its name, pumpkin spice doesn’t actually contain pumpkin. Instead, it refers to the blend of spices traditionally used to flavor pumpkin pie and other pumpkin-based recipes.

These spices include cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove and allspice. You can buy a pumpkin spice blend, though, so you don’t have to do any mixing yourself.

The Starbucks pumpkin spice latte has been a seasonal addition to the menu for 19 years. What is in pumpkin spice lattes? The beverage contains Starbucks’ signature espresso and milk steamed with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It’s then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice. You can enjoy a hot, blender or iced pumpkin spice latte. If you’re wondering how to make a pumpkin spiced latte, take a look at our recipe guide.

Unusual pumpkin spice gifts

Food and beverage gifts

The Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice Tea

This pumpkin spice tea is perfect for PSL lovers who also appreciate a good cup of tea. It features premium black tea blended with pumpkin flavor and warm pumpkin spices. Each box contains 50 tea bags, which can also be used to make a pumpkin spice tea latte.

Torani Puremade Pumpkin Pie Sauce

This versatile flavored sauce features cinnamon, nutmeg and other warm pumpkin spices. It makes it easy to prepare pumpkin spice coffee and lattes at home, but it’s also delicious over ice cream, pie or other desserts.

Montana Bounty Foods Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix

This pumpkin spice bread mix contains three bags, each making one large loaf or three small loaves. Unlike traditional pumpkin bread, this mix contains a rich sourdough blend with pumpkin spices to give it that warm fall flavor. The mixes are handmade.

Beauty gifts

Burt’s Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

This moisturizing lip balm doesn’t just protect and soothe the lips; it tastes great, too. It contains 100% natural ingredients and locks moisture in place to prevent damage from environmental exposure. It can also help relieve the pain and itching of cold sores.

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer

This powerful mask helps exfoliate the skin to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion. It contains pumpkin enzymes to aid in exfoliation, as well as alpha hydroxy acids for chemical exfoliation and aluminum oxide crystals for manual exfoliation. It also has a pumpkin scent that PSL fans will love.

Good Earth Beauty Pumpkin Pie Natural Body Wash

This all-natural body wash has a delicious pumpkin spice-inspired scent perfect for fall. It has a moisturizing formula and can even double as a shampoo.

Aromatherapy gifts

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Signature Large Tumbler Candle

This large glass jar candle contains notes of pumpkin, clove, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar, so the room smells like a delicious pie in the oven. It also has multiple cotton wicks and is made of a soy wax blend that burns cleanly for up to 60 hours.

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Home Diffuser

Help your PSL-loving friend get their home ready for fall with this reed diffuser. It contains a fragrant oil with notes of pumpkin, vanilla marshmallow, coconut cream and cinnamon spice. The rattan reeds help disperse the scent without overwhelming the room. The fragrance lasts for up to six months.

Aromatique Pumpkin Spice Aerosol Spray

This delicious spray can enhance the mood in any room. It contains notes of maple, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove that provide a warm, inviting fragrance.

Miscellaneous

Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Spice Coffee Mug

Your loved one can enjoy their favorite coffee or tea in this large galvanized steel mug. It can hold up to 18 ounces and is hand-lettered with the phrase “pumpkin spice” on both sides.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.