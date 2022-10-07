What are the best horror movie decor ideas?

Adding horror movie decor to your home is an excellent idea if you plan to host a Halloween party or horror movie night or if the films are just your passion.

While many horror flicks are terrifying, they don’t have to be. They fit into several subcategories such as comedy, zombie and psychological.

The best horror movie decor combines a little of each of your favorite subgenres with fun, unexpected pieces that feature your favorite characters.

What is horror movie decor?

Horror movie decor sets the mood for an eventful evening with decorations that elevate the experience. You do not have to go all out to make a big impact on your space.

Adding items such as a banner, a throw and some wall decals can be more than enough. However, if you are a horror movie enthusiast, you are welcome to blow your guests away by opting for a room full of top-notch horror movie decorations.

Though, the best horror movie decor includes pieces everyone can enjoy. A great way to ensure you do that is by asking your guests what they are comfortable with and picking pieces that respect their tolerance levels and, of course, age restrictions.

Horror movie subgenre themes

You are free to mix and match any of your favorite horror movie decor pieces. However, knowing the horror subgenres might help you stick to a theme.

There are eight primary horror subgenres:

Paranormal : These are ghost, demon and witch films, such as “The Conjuring,” “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist.”

: These are ghost, demon and witch films, such as “The Conjuring,” “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist.” Gore : These flicks are for strong-stomached individuals who can handle titles such as “Saw,” “Hostel” and “Cabin Fever.”

: These flicks are for strong-stomached individuals who can handle titles such as “Saw,” “Hostel” and “Cabin Fever.” Slasher : These movies typically have an iconic villain on the loose, as seen in “Halloween,” “Scream” and “Freddy Krueger.”

: These movies typically have an iconic villain on the loose, as seen in “Halloween,” “Scream” and “Freddy Krueger.” Psychological : These films leave you guessing until the final reveal. Prime examples are “Silence of the Lambs,” “Psycho” and “Get Out.”

: These films leave you guessing until the final reveal. Prime examples are “Silence of the Lambs,” “Psycho” and “Get Out.” Zombie : This iconic genre features the undead in movies such as “Train to Busan,” “Dawn of the Dead” and “REC.”

: This iconic genre features the undead in movies such as “Train to Busan,” “Dawn of the Dead” and “REC.” Monster : Flicks such as “Jaws,” “A Quiet Place” and “It” star one or more ominous creatures.

: Flicks such as “Jaws,” “A Quiet Place” and “It” star one or more ominous creatures. Vampire : Immortal beasts headline in films such as “The Lost Boys,” “Dracula” and “Interview with a Vampire.”

: Immortal beasts headline in films such as “The Lost Boys,” “Dracula” and “Interview with a Vampire.” Comedic: Scary titles such as “Shawn of the Dead” and “Scary Movie” let you laugh a little between screams.

Types of horror movie decor

It is easy to go all out with your horror movie decor if you know what is available. There are several types of items to consider:

Clothing: Pajamas, onesies, slippers and socks.

Pajamas, onesies, slippers and socks. Food-related: Serving trays, popcorn bowls, cups and snacks.

Serving trays, popcorn bowls, cups and snacks. Cozy accessories: Blankets, throws and pillows.

Blankets, throws and pillows. Art: Metal signs, posters and decals.

Metal signs, posters and decals. Figurines: Statues, animatronics and plush.

Statues, animatronics and plush. Lights: Projectors, hanging lights and candles.

Projectors, hanging lights and candles. Bathroom accessories: Shower curtains, rugs and toilet decals.

Kid-friendly horror movie decor

The best way to get kid-friendly horror movie decor is to stick with items that use images and characters from family-friendly films such as “Monster House,” “Casper” and, of course, the iconic “Hocus Pocus.” However, some might still find these items scary, so check with the parents first.

Horror movie licensing

It is always best to opt for officially licensed horror movie decor. Besides helping your favorite filmmakers continue making your favorite films, doing so typically ensures that you get much higher quality items. They can also be more affordable because it does not cost large manufacturers as much to produce the more accurate pieces.

Best horror movie decor ideas

Ratoyal Horror Movie Character Banner

Set the mood with a 6.6-foot-wide banner full of iconic characters, such as Chucky and Freddy Krueger, for an excellent horror movie night backdrop. It is made with durable, lightweight polyester that is reusable and washable.

Sold by Amazon

Oriental Cherry 12 Floating Harry Potter-inspired Candles With Remote Control

Illuminate your space with a set of 12 “Harry Potter”-inspired 6.7-inch candles that come with hooks, transparent string and stick-on hooks so that you can hang them from a wall, ceiling or fixtures. The set comes with a remote control, but batteries are sold separately.

Sold by Amazon

Hulowal Vintage Five-Piece Retro Horror Film Metal Signs

Decorate your walls with five classic horror movie posters printed on tin sheets that are 12 inches high and 8 inches wide. Three of the posters are “Jaws,” “Psycho” and “Halloween.”

Sold by Amazon

Dfxsz Sanderson Sisters Set of Four Pillow Covers

Get cozy with a set of four 12-, 16-, 18- or 20-inch square pillow covers. They have classic Sanderson Sister quotes and images from “Hocus Pocus” on them and are machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Robe Factory Beetlejuice Sandworm LED Mood Light

Set the mood with this officially licensed and colorful 6-inch Beetlejuice Sandworm light. It runs on three LR44 batteries, which come with the lamp.

Sold by Amazon

Yawoum Soft Fleece Horror Movie-Watching Blanket

This polyester flannel blanket is covered in classic horror film characters, such as the doll from “Chucky,” the clown from “It” and Michael Myers from “Halloween.” The blanket comes in three sizes, up to 80 inches tall by 60 inches wide.

Sold by Amazon

Rofarso Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Toilet-Lid Decals

Frighten guests with spooky horror movie-inspired toilet decals that give you one character image with added handprints, eyeballs or footprints. The large decal fits on your toilet lid and measures 15.75 inches high, while the smaller pieces vary in size.

Sold by Amazon

Star Images Annabelle Prop Replica Doll

Send shivers down your guests’ spines with an officially licensed 18-inch Annabelle doll dressed in a white satin gown with a red sash around the waist. The doll’s head is molded vinyl, its hair comes in two braids tied with red ribbons and it has a soft body.

Sold by Amazon

Rubie’s “It” Movie Pennywise Candy Bowl Holder

Give your friends a treat with this officially licensed Pennywise candy bowl. The figurine stands 18 inches tall and holds a clear plastic bowl 9.75 inches wide and 3.5 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon

American Greetings Horror Movie Plastic Cups

Stay hydrated with this set of six 22-ounce reusable plastic classic horror film cups. They have “The Exorcist,” “It” and “Friday the 13th” movie posters printed on them.

Sold by Amazon

LHCING 22-Piece Halloween Photo Booth Props Kit

Supercharge your movie night with this props kit to create the perfect horror-inspired selfies.

Sold by Amazon

Bioworld “Halloween” Fleece Throw Blanket

Fans of the “Halloween” slasher film series will enjoy hiding under this soft fleece blanket.

Sold by Amazon

