Every dormitory has its own personality and culture. You want to do your homework ahead of time to make sure you find a dorm that’s the right fit for you.

Boys’ dorm room ideas

Whether you’re moving out of the house for the first year of college or returning for a senior year on campus, setting up the dorm room is something that requires planning ahead so you aren’t left scrambling when school starts.

Dorm room ideas for guys checklist

Dorm-room furniture

Every dorm room comes with a desk, but it might be in your best interest to upgrade and bring your own more versatile desk that better suits your needs.

You might be there to study, but you will inevitably want a television for downtime. And given all of your electronics, you can never have enough power strips, so why not splurge and get a power strip tower.

Organization

Moving in and out of your college dorm will be hectic, so get your supplies ahead of time. They tend to sell out when you need them most, so make sure you stock up on moving bags.

College supplies

Being out on your own for the first time can be fun and exciting, but don’t forget why you’re there. They always seem to find a way to disappear throughout the year, but you will always need notebooks and pens.

A quality backpack that can hold your laptop is another worthwhile purchase.

While you’re at it, getting a new laptop wouldn’t hurt either. If you want more ideas, check out this laptop buying guide.

The best dorm-room storage

Rhino Trunk and Case Large Rhino Armor Trunk with Removable Wheels

This multipurpose trunk is perfect for your dorm room because it allows you to transport your items, lock up personal belongings, and make an excellent coffee table. It’s extra strong and durable and a very stylish statement piece for a dorm room.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Simply Essential 9-Cube Organizer

You can use this stackable organizer in many ways to fit a dorm room and hold all the essential items that a college student needs. Made with an anti-tip kit to secure it to the wall for safety, the easy-to-clean particleboard makes this perfect for any guy’s dorm room.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

Squared Away Arrow Weave Bedside Caddy in Grey

Keep every gadget within arm’s reach using this bedside caddy. The internal storage pouches can fit books, notebooks, electronics and more, while the built-in patch will allow him to store a power strip to keep all of the electronics charged.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

Shower Caddy Bag Organizer

Make sure you have everything you need when heading to the communal bathroom with this shower caddy organizer. It’s made from top-quality mesh and has a durable handle so that it can last all 4 years of school. It’s quick to dry and completely rust-proof, so you won’t have to worry about any lingering smells.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best dorm-room cleaning kit

Keep It Clean

When you don’t have a lot of money, the last thing you want to buy are cleaning products, so you might as well get all of the must-haves in one shot. This cleaning kit comes with an all-purpose cleaning solution, dust cloth, brushes, and sponges.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

An easy-to-use lightweight vacuum created for everyday use is just what every college kid needs. This vacuum is perfect for any dorm room as it can deep clean hardwood and carpet while easily converting to a handheld vacuum for difficult-to-reach crevices and even the car.

Where to buy: Amazon

The best dorm-room bedding

Therapedic Comfort 2-Inch Memory Foam Twin XL Mattress Topper

Sleep is wildly crucial for a busy college student, and this comfort mattress topper that adjusts to the body can help ensure a good night’s sleep. The Active Air Technology will help wick away moisture and make for a cool night.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

Keeco Garment Washed Solid 2-Piece Twin/Twin XL Duvet Cover Set

Make your dorm room a comfortable and relaxing space to unwind after a long day studying, with a 180-thread-count duvet cover and pillow sham set. This machine-washable set is easy to launder, ultra-soft and adds a simple and modern aesthetic to the dorm room.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Simply Essential Heathered Cotton Jersey Twin XL Sheet Set

There’s nothing better than cuddling up in your favorite t-shirt, so why not spend every night wrapped up in one. This soft jersey cotton fitted sheet will perfectly fit the twin-size mattresses in the dorm room. It also comes with a flat sheet and a standard-size pillow sham.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

The best dorm-room essentials

IIQ Desk Lamps for Home Office

This minimalist, modern and low-energy-consumption LED light will remind you to plug in or charge all of your tech accessories every time you turn it on. This lamp can charge multiple devices simultaneously and includes a USB charger and a type-c charger with fast-charging capabilities for any Qi-enabled phone.

Where to buy: Amazon

DormDoc 125 Piece Emergency First Aid Kit for College Students

If you’re a bit accident-prone, this 125-piece first aid kit allows you to head off to college prepared with the same TLC you get at home. This kit includes six over-the-counter medications, bandages and color-coordinated creams, making them easy to use and dispense.

Where to buy: Amazon

Danby DAR044A6MDB-6 4.4 Cu.Ft. Mini Fridge

College guys are always hungry, and this mini fridge will allow you to remain fully stocked with all of your favorite snacks and drinks. An energy star rating helps keep the cost down, while the retro design makes this item the coolest-looking fridge in the dorms.

Where to buy: Amazon

nuLOOM Aisha Buffalo Plaid Gray 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug

This stylish natural rug can handle heavy-duty traffic areas, such as a guy’s dorm room. This versatile rug is ideal to spice up a minimalistic room while protecting the floor from any potential damage you may accidentally cause.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

Vornado 5350 Compact Whole Room Air Circulator Table Fan in Black

Keep the dorm room cool with a portable and tiltable three-speed fan that moves air up to 75 feet. This fan ranges from light and quiet to powerful while creating circulation throughout the whole room, so you and your roommates can stay cool when the room gets stuffy.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

