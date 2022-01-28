Floor Care

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Suit follows video of therapist hitting nonverbal girl
Video
LA mayor says he 'holds his breath' for maskless photos
WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain continues overnight; possible flooding possible
Video
Amazon raising Prime membership fee – here’s when the new price kicks in
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
2021 Gabby Awards
Podcasts
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
Athletes of the Week: Central Girls Basketball
Video
Top Stories
Congress pressures NFL to release Washington report
2022 National Signing Day: East Alabama High Schools
Video
2022 National Signing Day: West Georgia High Schools
Video
Denver Broncos up for sale: What are they worth?
Video
Community
Patriot Challenge
Community News
Black History Month
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Calendar
The Cougar Minute
Top Stories
Phenix City Police searching for missing man last seen on North Railroad Street
Top Stories
Reward increased in case of missing Montgomery man
Top Stories
Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon ‘Crime flowing like a river through Columbus’ – enough is enough
Video
BOLO issued for Smiths Station driver who injured Opelika police officer in hit and run
Million-dollar intersection improvement project set for US 280/431 and Summerville Road in Smiths Station
Video
Muscogee County Coroner’s Office looking for next of kin for pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side
Go Red for Women
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Pros On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Contests
Weather Radio Contest
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Floor Care
Best upholstery cleaner for your carpet
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain continues overnight; possible flooding possible
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch issued for east Alabama
Video
Strong cold front pushes east, rain and thunderstorms move in tonight
Video
Virtual Weather Show Bob & Cody
Video
Heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds move in late Thursday; cool and wet as we finish the week
Video
Major winter storm taking shape in the Midwest; heavy rain and rumbles of thunder move in Thursday night
Video
Readings well above average and heavy rainfall in the forecast
Video
February will start off dry and mild, rain moves in by the end of the week.
Video
The good ol’ high-pressure block staves off a winter storm
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Man accused of murdering wife walks away from trial
Person in Alabama killed as winter storm moves across US
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Chevron on Farr Road
Ted Cruz wants Candace Owens to be next SCOTUS pick
1 killed, 2 injured during crash in Greenville Co.
Don't Miss
Suit follows video of therapist hitting nonverbal girl
Video
LA mayor says he 'holds his breath' for maskless photos
Georgia: Greg McMichael won’t plead to hate crime in Arbery death
WEATHER AWARE: Heavy rain continues overnight; possible flooding possible
Video
BREAKING: Shooting on Sweetwater Drive, CPD investigating
Video
ISIS leader dead after US special operations raid
Video
UPDATE: Enterprise abducted child has been found
Gallery
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
Best upholstery cleaner for your carpet
More Floor Care