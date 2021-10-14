Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
Top Stories
CNN anchor reveals he has multiple sclerosis
Candy corn bratwurst? Illinois butcher regularly sells out
Video
Delta passenger brings own microphone, makes in-flight announcement about pandemic
Blood pressure meds recalled over carcinogen risk
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
Podcast Play Zone
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
SEC fines University of Tennessee $250,000
Top Stories
Controversial drug ivermectin to be clinically tested in El Paso
Video
NHL suspends player for using fake vaccination card
18 arrested, 47 ejected at Tennessee-Ole Miss game
Video
Eighty Drive, Chip and Putt finalists to compete at Augusta National Golf Club
Community
Community News
Juneteenth
Valedictorian Class of 2021
Black History Month
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Veterans Voices
The Cougar Minute
Back to School
Top Stories
Oh, Christmas tree? Shortages expected nationwide due to droughts
Top Stories
Cougar Minute – October 18, 2021
Video
A Phenix City Church plans luncheon for first responders
Down power line on 13th Street
A natural leader: Dimon Elementary School teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Tackle Hunger Campaign
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Contests
Weather Radio Contest
Morning Mug Giveaway
ZELMO’S BACK TO SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Holiday
Oh, Christmas tree? Shortages expected nationwide due to droughts
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Beautiful Tuesday as we stay dry and gradually warm up
Video
Meteorology is fun at New Mountain Hill, virtually
Video
Cool mornings with comfortable afternoons before a quick shot of rain arrives later this week
Video
Chilly mornings will transition into comfortable afternoons; next chance for rain comes by the end of the week.
Video
Readings take a dip Sunday morning as cool fall-like weather is here
Video
Cold front brings few showers by Saturday morning then fall finally arrives
Video
Cold front moves in Saturday morning; a few showers possible but the cooler temperatures will be the big story
Video
A cool air mass arrives Saturday then game on for fall weather
Video
The last few days in the 80s are here; fall cold front arrives Saturday
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Murdaugh asks to leave jail after 5 days behind bars
Officials play ‘blame game’ on responsibility of the Ladd-Pebbles Stadium shooting
Video
Blood pressure meds recalled over carcinogen risk
Amazon opens 150,000 new positions with $18 an hour average pay, sign-on bonuses
WSAV NOW Weather: La Niña develops, what it means for the Southeast winter weather
Gallery
Don't Miss
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19
Poarch Creek Indians get $20 million in contracts to serve federal agencies
Country star Travis Tritt cancels shows at venues with COVID vaccine, testing and mask policies
Amazon opens 150,000 new positions with $18 an hour average pay, sign-on bonuses
Harambe statue appears opposite of Charging Bull
Mobile Mayor on Ladd shooting: Continuing trend of violence must stop
‘Superhero’ 4-year-old falls off 70-foot cliff in Kentucky, survives
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
Oh, Christmas tree? Shortages expected nationwide due to droughts
More Holiday