Safety & Security

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
Top Stories
Troup County School System reinstates mask mandate, despite protests
Video
‘Folks have not been out of water since July 4’: Sea Breeze owner speaks out on water issue
Blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop, doctors say
Auburn Mayor talks AU football, economy, and COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
Podcast Play Zone
Newsfeed Now
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Northern All Stars hit the road to Regional Tournament
Video
Top Stories
Experienced Northside ready for Class 5A competition
Video
Olympics inspire next generation, West Georgia Jets aiming for the gold
Video
Fort Benning’s 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold at Tokyo Olympics
Video
Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years
Community
Community News
Juneteenth
Valedictorian Class of 2021
Black History Month
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Veterans Voices
The Cougar Minute
Back to School
Top Stories
West Georgia farmers adapt to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Columbus Police searching for missing woman, Zakara Foster
School is almost in session and so are the Hamilton City speed cameras
Video
Section of 11th Street in Columbus to close for construction
Columbus man with several felony convictions pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Contests
Morning Mug Giveaway
ZELMO’S BACK TO SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
Search
Search
Search
Safety & Security
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for child sexual abuse imagery
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Rain gets placed on hold and Saturday afternoon showers are targeted
Video
Drier air continues to dominate but humidity and rain chances return for the weekend.
Video
Drier air still is the dominant feature, but a Gulf low will bring back showers Friday
Video
Pleasant forecast for the next few days; Rain chances and the 90s return for the weekend.
Video
The humid air gets squeezed out then storms build back for the weekend
Video
TUESDAY: A Passing cold front will keep us below average and a little unsettled
Video
More energy tracking across the region will add more storms and cooler readings
Video
We welcome August a little cooler with a chance for showers and storms
Video
Heat pulls back as afternoon showers and storms return
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Troup County School System reinstates mask mandate, despite protests
Video
Piedmont to require COVID vaccinations for all employees by Oct. 1
Video
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Phenix City PD excessive force case settled for $225K, second case filed against officer, police chief, and city
Video
‘We’d just like to see it back’: Reward increased for information on stolen Uptown May Flower statue, now $2,500
Video
CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated
Don't Miss
How Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will apply to Georgians
Troup County School System reinstates mask mandate, despite protests
Video
Parking in downtown Auburn will be free as students return
Americus college to distribute over $3 million to students over the academic year
Columbus-based non-profit announces partnership with local Military college
‘Folks have not been out of water since July 4’: Sea Breeze owner speaks out on water issue
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for child sexual abuse imagery
Trending Stories
Troup County School System reinstates mask mandate, despite protests
Video
Piedmont to require COVID vaccinations for all employees by Oct. 1
Video
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Phenix City PD excessive force case settled for $225K, second case filed against officer, police chief, and city
Video
‘We’d just like to see it back’: Reward increased for information on stolen Uptown May Flower statue, now $2,500
Video
CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Troup County School System reinstates mask mandate, despite protests
Video
Piedmont to require COVID vaccinations for all employees by Oct. 1
Video
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Phenix City PD excessive force case settled for $225K, second case filed against officer, police chief, and city
Video
‘We’d just like to see it back’: Reward increased for information on stolen Uptown May Flower statue, now $2,500
Video
CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated