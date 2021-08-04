Skip to content
Vacuums
Best Bissell handheld vacuum
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Temperatures warming up as students head back to school
Video
Week ahead to see warm afternoons with a few isolated storms
Video
Heating back up into the low to mid 90s with afternoon showers remaining consistent
Video
Returning back to the 90s with afternoon showers and storms
Video
Showers possible on Saturday but not a washout, the 90s return on Sunday
Video
Rain gets placed on hold and Saturday afternoon showers are targeted
Video
Drier air continues to dominate but humidity and rain chances return for the weekend.
Video
Drier air still is the dominant feature, but a Gulf low will bring back showers Friday
Video
Pleasant forecast for the next few days; Rain chances and the 90s return for the weekend.
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
USPS slowing some mail delivery starting Oct. 1. These states will see biggest delays
Some doctors believe rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations could strain Alabama’s health care system again
Hours-long manhunt in Hogansville ends with mother implicating son
Video
Alabama awards $40 million in grants to help low-income Alabamians with energy bills
Mother, neighbor killed at Macon County birthday confrontation, victim’s son arrested
17-year-old murder suspect appears in court, asks for private attorney, hearing delayed
Dog dies in hot car, owner says she did it as punishment, police say
Video
Trump Organization, longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg plead not guilty to tax crimes charges
Video
What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card
Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for killing cellmate who raped his sister
Pentagon to require COVID shot for all troops by Sept. 15
Man shot and killed outside Birmingham nightclub
