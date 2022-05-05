Which wine preserver is best?

Even if you’re a serious wine drinker, you may not always be able to finish a bottle of wine. Leave it a few days, and you might notice that the wine becomes more acidic. While a small amount of oxygen can help accentuate a wine’s flavors and aromas, too much will cause the wine to deteriorate quickly.

Wine preservers prevent too much oxygen from entering the bottle and increase its longevity by a few days or weeks. The most advanced wine preservers, like the Coravin Timeless Three Plus, can make your wine last even longer.

What to know before you buy a wine preserver

Types of wine preservers

Vacuum pumps: These are the most popular and generally most affordable types of wine preservers. A vacuum pump is made from two parts: the stopper and the pump. The stopper pops into the bottle in place of the cork and the pump is used to suck the oxygen out of the bottle for a vacuum seal that preserves the wine for a week or longer depending on the wine. Vacuum pumps are easy to use. Just place the stopper into the bottle and pump a few times to create a tight seal. You’ll find both manual and electric vacuum pumps on the market. Keep in mind that every time you open the bottle, you are breaking the seal and adding additional air into the wine, which will shorten its life span.

Wine sprays work by replacing oxygen in the bottle with inert gases (like nitrogen, argon and carbon dioxide), which creates a barrier that prevents oxygen from penetrating the wine. After pouring a glass of wine, you simply spray the gas into the bottle before popping on the cork and storing it away. This is a relatively easy and cost-effective option, as one can of wine spray can preserve up to 100 bottles. A wine spray can preserve a bottle of wine for anywhere from 3 to 5 days, with some wines lasting up to a week or more. Advanced wine preservation systems: If you’re willing to splurge, you can purchase an advanced wine preserver that allows you to pour wine from the bottle without even removing the cork. This type of wine preserver uses advanced technology that drills a very small needle into the cork, pouring a glass of wine without letting any air into the bottle. These are ideal for serious wine drinkers who want to sip on a high-quality bottle of wine without wasting it or changing the taste. An advanced wine preserver can keep a bottle of wine fresh for many weeks and even several months if used properly.

How quickly different types of wine oxidize

Different types of wine will oxidize and/or acidify at different rates, depending on the style of wine and the production method.

Most red and white wines can last about three to five days if sealed with a cork and stored in a cool place away from the sun.

Light-bodied whites and roses and sweet wines such as Moscato may last a bit longer at five to seven days, especially if stored in the fridge.

Natural wines, which are often unfiltered, un-fined and/or made without preservatives such as SO2, tend to be more volatile and have a shorter shelf life — with some wines oxidizing within 24 hours of opening.

What to look for in a quality wine preserver

Wine aerator

Some wine preservers come with a wine aerator, which can help bring out a wine’s flavors and aromas. The aerator fits in the bottle and adds just the right amount of oxygen to help the wine reach its optimum flavor.

Wine opener

Wine preservers may also come with a wine opener, with some including electric wine openers that quickly and easily uncork the bottle in seconds.

Multiple stoppers

A wine preserver typically comes with at least two stoppers, with some preservation systems offering up to five stoppers or more. This allows you to uncork and preserve multiple bottles at once, which is especially ideal if you’re hosting a party or you plan to pair many different wines with a meal.

Advanced technology

Some of the most advanced wine preservers come with technological features like Bluetooth connectivity and specially designed apps with helpful tips, wine pairing suggestions and more.

How much you can expect to spend on a wine preserver

A wine preserver can cost as little as $10 and upward of $100 depending on the type you choose. For $100-$300, you can purchase an advanced wine preservation system that lets you sip from high-end bottles without ever popping the cork.

Wine preserver FAQ

How long does wine last with a wine preserver?

A. This will depend on the type of wine you’re preserving and the type of wine preserver you’re using. Vacuum pumps and sprays will generally keep wine fresh for about a week, but this can vary by a few days depending on the type of wine. Advanced preservation systems may be able to keep wine fresh for several weeks or even months.

Do wine preservers work with sparkling wine?

A. No. Most wine preservers will not work with sparkling wines. Sparkling wine begins to lose its carbonation as soon as it’s opened, and sealing the bottle will not add carbonation back into the wine. However, a sparkling wine stopper can help the wine maintain its fizz a bit longer. Some companies also manufacture advanced wine preservers specifically made for sparkling wine.

What’s the best wine preserver to buy?

Top wine preserver

Coravin Timeless Three Wine Preservation System

What you need to know: This is a top-of-the-line wine preserver from the most trusted brand on the market. This advanced preserver is best for serious wine connoisseurs.

What you’ll love: Advanced technology allows you to pour a glass from a high-end bottle without ever popping the cork, preserving the wine for anywhere from a few weeks to a few months or more. The easy-to-use clamps ensure a secure grip in use. It also comes with convenient accessories including a wine aerator, two argon gas capsules and a needle cleaning tool to keep it in tiptop shape.

What you should consider: At nearly $200, it is significantly more expensive than other types of wine preservers on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wine preserver for the money

Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with Four Stoppers

What you need to know: This is a high-quality manual vacuum pump at a terrific price point.

What you’ll love: The pump comes with four stoppers, allowing you to seal multiple bottles of wine at once. The patented “click” tells you when the stopper is properly sealed. At under $20, it’s a steal compared to some of the higher-end wine preservers.

What you should consider: Some users found it difficult to use and noticed some inconsistencies with the seal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ArT Wine Preserver Spray

What you need to know: This quick and easy-to-use wine spray is made with 100% natural argon gas.

What you’ll love: The spray is very easy to use with no pumping or complicated parts. It includes one wine stopper and also can be used with any type of universal wine stopper you may have on hand. The can includes a narrow nozzle that easily fits into a bottle of wine. One can preserves up to 40 bottles of wine.

What you should consider: The disposable can has a limited life compared to a vacuum pump, which you can get at a similar price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

