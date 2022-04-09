Which KitchenAid blender is best?

Whether you like to start every day with a fresh smoothie, make frozen cocktails for parties or whip up milkshakes for the kids, a blender is usually a must-have kitchen appliance. If you want a top-notch model, you can’t beat a KitchenAid blender when it comes to features and performance.

KitchenAid offers a wide range of blenders so that you can choose from high-performance models, standard countertop options and even immersion blenders. The KitchenAid High Performance Series Blender is the top choice if you want a top-of-the-line blender with great, convenient features.

What to know before you buy a KitchenAid blender

Blender type

KitchenAid offers three main types of blenders:

KitchenAid high-performance blenders provide the most powerful motors, so they can handle nearly any food, including pulverizing ice with ease. These models can even mix heavy batters, create nut butter and knead dough. However, they are the most expensive KitchenAid blenders.

provide the most powerful motors, so they can handle nearly any food, including pulverizing ice with ease. These models can even mix heavy batters, create nut butter and knead dough. However, they are the most expensive KitchenAid blenders. KitchenAid standard countertop blenders aren’t as powerful as high-performance models, but they can still handle plenty of tasks in the kitchen. They can effectively blend up smoothies, shakes, frozen cocktails, dips and sauces. Some standard models are more powerful than others, though, so you’ll need to shop around to find the best fit for your needs.

aren’t as powerful as high-performance models, but they can still handle plenty of tasks in the kitchen. They can effectively blend up smoothies, shakes, frozen cocktails, dips and sauces. Some standard models are more powerful than others, though, so you’ll need to shop around to find the best fit for your needs. Kitchen immersion blenders are commonly known as hand or stick blenders because they’re handheld models without a jar. That allows you to bring the blender directly to a pot or bowl to blend ingredients. They work incredibly well for making soup and sauces. KitchenAid immersion blenders are usually the most affordable models, though some come with extras like a whisk or chopper and cost a little more.

Horsepower

You can measure a blender’s motor power in horsepower. KitchenAid high-performance blenders usually offer 3.5 HP, while standard countertop blenders typically run at approximately 0.5 to 1 HP. To learn more, check out the complete KitchenAid blender buying guide at BestReviews.

Capacity

A KitchenAid blender’s jar capacity determines how much you’re able to blend at a time. KitchenAid blender jars typically range from 50 to 90 ounces. Since immersion models don’t have a jar, you can blend in a container of any size with one of these blenders.

Consider how many servings of your morning smoothie or how large a batch of soup you usually make to decide how large a jar you need.

What to look for in a quality KitchenAid blender

Controls

KitchenAid blenders can have a few different control styles. Some models feature buttons, while others have dial controls. Some high-end models even feature a touchpad. All types can work well, but touchpad controls are typically the easiest to clean because there aren’t any nooks and crannies for food residue to become trapped.

The controls that a KitchenAid blender typically offers include multiple speed settings and preset programs for extremely user-friendly operation.

Heating function

Some blenders offer a heating function that allows you to cook and blend soups and sauces without needing to turn on the stove. This is a rare option in KitchenAid blenders, so make sure to read the product specifications carefully if this feature is critical to you.

Jar shape

The jars that come with KitchenAid blenders are either round, square or diamond-shaped. While round jars are the classic option, square- and diamond-shaped models create a more effective vortex to pull the ingredients toward the blades. That helps ensure that your recipe blends until entirely smooth.

Color

Depending on the model, KitchenAid blenders are available in a range of colors. Some blenders only come in three or four shades, but others are available in as many as 15. You can find many neutral options, such as black, white or silver. However, some models also come in bolder colors like red or blue.

How much you can expect to spend on a KitchenAid blender

Depending on the model, you’ll usually pay $50-$600 for a KitchenAid blender. KitchenAid immersion blenders are typically the most affordable, with some models costing as little as $35 and high-end options topping out at $350. Standard countertop models generally cost $100-$200, and high-performance blenders are the most expensive, ranging from $300-$600.

KitchenAid blender FAQ

Do KitchenAid blenders have dishwasher-safe components?

A. It depends on the model, but most KitchenAid blenders have jars, blades and accessories that you can clean in the dishwasher. As a result, these models are the easiest to clean.

What recipes can I make with a KitchenAid blender?

A. A KitchenAid blender can whip up various foods, including basics like smoothies, milkshakes, sauces and dips. High-performance models can make even more recipes, such as nut butter, soups and super-smooth frozen cocktails.

What’s the best KitchenAid blender to buy?

Top KitchenAid blender

KitchenAid High Performance Series Blender

What you need to know: A powerful, high-performance model, this blender can handle any kitchen task you throw at it with ease, though it is one of KitchenAid’s pricier blenders.

What you’ll love: It boasts a potent 3-HP motor for maximum power. The controls offer nine speeds and a pulse function, the die-cast metal base is extremely stable and durable and the sleek, modern design looks great out on a counter too.

What you should consider: The blender only comes in three color options: black, white and gray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kitchenaid blender for the money

KitchenAid 5-Speed Immersion Blender

What you need to know: This high-quality immersion blender has all the features you could want at an attractive price point.

What you’ll love: It comes with a variety of attachments, including a whisk and mini chopper. It also includes a 4-cup blending and storage container. It also features a removable blending arm to make it easier to blend in deeper pots.

What you should consider: It’s somewhat pricer than other immersion blenders, but you’re paying for the performance quality and other features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KitchenAid 5-Speed Classic Blender

What you need to know: While it’s a fairly basic countertop blender, this model offers excellent durability and solid construction at a price that won’t break the bank.

What you’ll love: It comes with a 56-ounce, BPA-free round pitcher. It features user-friendly controls with five speeds, a pulse function and an ice-crushing feature. Its soft-start feature ensures the most even blending results.

What you should consider: There can sometimes be leaks around the blender’s blade shaft.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

