Myrtle Beach family to travel to all 50 states, delivering wagons to kids with cancer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One myrtle beach family is on a mission to give a “lift” to kids with cancer in a special way.

The Hoover family said it’s all about helping kids with cancer. They said they will be giving wagons to families of pediatric cancer as a way to provide a safe and comfortable space for the children.

“It was just to make a big impact to show our son a nice time and meet other kids, and to hopefully give some hope to people,” Kevin Hoover said.

Six-year-old Baxley Hoover is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma two years ago and today he is cancer-free. Baxley and his parents, Kevin and Suzanne, will be traveling across the country, visiting all 50 states in their RV trailer.

“We are going to fly to Alaska and Hawaii, but we are going to drive to every state and give a wagon to one child in every state,” Kevin Hoover said.

The family said they want to help other kids like Baxley.

The wagon has a very special meaning to Baxley. Baxley chose to be transported in his wagon all around the hospital during his treatment instead of a wheelchair. His parents said the wagon was his comfort zone.

“It was a safe space for him. He stayed in it for all of his chemo-infusions so we are hoping to give some safe space for other kids too,” Suzanne Hoover said.

“For him to ride in the wagon with all of his things, it gave him his space that had been taken from him so we just though that this would be a good idea. As we started talking to other parents, they were commenting on how wonderful that is and it is just a little beach wagon that is common on the market. We found a different use for it,” Kevin Hoover said.

The family will be leaving Sunday, Aug. 1 and will make their first stop in Jordan Lake, North Carolina.