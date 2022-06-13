SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Blueberries are one of the few fruits native to North America. Native Americans used the berries, leaves and roots for medicine and used the fruit as a fabric dye.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that blueberries are an excellent source of essential nutrients, such as vitamins C and K and manganese, and a good source of dietary fiber. In addition, blueberries are abundant of phyto-components, such as flavonoids, which are responsible for berries’ antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities. Blueberries and Health : USDA ARS

Georgia is one of the few states in which most cultivated varieties are grown and there are plenty of farms currently offering “u pick” blueberry services. Check out this list of blueberry farms and gather up your family or friends and start making memories that will last a lifetime. However, don’t forget:

A bucket of freshly picked wild blueberries rests on a green carpet of moss.

Wear plenty of sun block and bring extra.

Bring bug repellant spray.

Be sure to wear closed toe shoes.

Stay hydrated by bringing plenty of water.

Wear a hat

Wear clothes you don’t mind getting stained.

Bring a bucket per person

Morning Belle Farms LLC

Morning Belle Farms (formerly known as Harriett’s Bluff Farm) was developed by Gerard Krewer, a worldwide known specialist in blueberries among other fruits. In 2020 John Parham and family became the owners and operators. The farm is dedicated to growing blueberries organically. Multiple varieties are grown with the goal in mind of providing the best and tastiest varieties over the season. They are located at 762 Pine Drive Woodbine, GA. For more information visit Morning Belle Farms USDA Organic Blueberries – Home | Facebook

DJ’s U-Pick Blueberry Farm

A locally run U-pick blueberry farm in Lawrenceville, Ga. All of their berries are sold by the pound and they supply containers for you to use in the field, as well as a bag for you to take the berries home in. They take cash and check only. If you are bringing kids feel free to bring produce or bread to feed their pet goats and cows. Their address is 1839 Prospect Rd, Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information visit DJ’s U-Pick Blueberry Farm – Home | Facebook.

Vacuna Farms LLC

They opened their first acre of plants for picking in the spring of 2010. They have over 2000 blueberry plants. Currently, you can pick blueberries and blackberries. They also sell plants. Their address is 403 Vacuna Rd, Kingsland, Ga. For more information visit Vacuna Farms LLC – Home | Facebook.

Bulltown Berry Farm

A veteran-owned and operated family farm that will be open for berry picking on June 18th. Their address is 8013 Tibet Rd, Ludowici, Ga. For more information visit Page Bulltown Berry Farm – Home | Facebook.

Fleeman’s U-Pick Blueberry Farm

Opening Day for the 2022 season will be Thursday, June 16. The gate will be open at 7:00 a.m. Visitors are asked to get there early. They will close at 1:00 pm. Due to the 3 days (or nights) of freezing weather back in April, their early berry varieties will be limited. The mid-season berries will be ready in a couple of weeks. They suggest those wanting to visit to calling 770-867-3420 before arriving. Their address is 716 Harrison Mill Rd, Winder, Ga. For more information visit Fleeman’s U-Pick Blueberry Farm – Home | Facebook

Southern Belle Farm

Southern Belle Farm is a family owned 330 acre farm. They are open seasonally for fresh produce, strawberry & peach picking, fall fun & Christmas trees. They offer several different varieties of blueberries on a 2-acre patch.- Their address is 1658 Turner Church Rd, McDonough. For more information visit Southern Belle Farm – Home | Facebook.

Miller Blueberry Farm

Miller’s Blueberry Farm was created by Ron Putman in Watkinsville, Georgia which produces several varieties of blueberries and blackberries, and attracts thousands of pickers every season. All ages are able to pick the berries from Mid-June to Mid-August. It opens at 7:30 a.m. and closing times vary depending on the weather. Their address is 1371 Union Church Road, Watkinsville, Ga. For more information visit Miller’s Blueberry Farm Blueberries Watkinsville Athens Oconee Georgia (ronputman.com).

S & W Blueberry Patch

Their business hours are seven days a week. They are opening on June 14th for blueberry picking. To contact them about blueberry picking times call 478-956-5548. Their address is 3456 Boy Scout Rd, Byron, GA. For more information visit S&W Blueberry Patch – Farm in Byron (business.site).

Berry Good Farms

A seasonal family oriented farm that is committed to having chemical free fruit that is available. No fungicides and pesticides are used on the blueberries and blackberries. Berries are sold by gallons or by the pound. Their address is 930 William Gibbs Rd. Tifton, Ga. For more information visit Berry Good Farms Tifton GA.

Byne Blueberry Farms

Byne Blueberry Farms started in 1980 when Dick Byne planted 15 acres of blueberries on land passed down through the Byne family for five generations. Byne Blueberry Farms is one of the oldest organic blueberry farms in the United States. Their address is 537 Jones Ave, Waynesboro, Ga. For more information visit Blueberry Farm & Organic Blueberries in Waynesboro, GA | Byne Blueberry Farm (byneblueberries.com).

Sunshine’s Berry Farm

This organic berry farm is open for “u -pick” during blueberry season early June through early mid-July. Call or text 478-955-7688 to plan your time at the farm. Their address is 299 Big 6 Farms Rd, Fort Valley, GA. For more information visit Sunshine’s Berry Farm – Contact Us (sunshinesberryfarm.com).

Mallory’s Farm

This farm has a hundreds of history and went from a large commercial blueberry farm to a small recreational farm for family fun. They are located at 5131 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta, Ga. For more information visit Mallory’s Farm – Home | Facebook.

The Blueberry Farm

The Blueberry Farm is located in the northwest corner of Georgia and is a small pick-your-own family operated farm. The farm consists of two blueberry fields. The farm was established in the 70’s by Jim Smith and his family, and was a test site for the USDA in Beltsville, MD to determine the best blueberry varieties for Georgia. Their address is 1363 GA-151, LaFayette, Ga. For more information visit The Blueberry Farm – Lafayette, Georgia.