New Girl Scout Cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ coming for 2021-2022 cookie season

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Girl Scouts will be kicking off the 2021-2022 cookie season with a new cookie.

Girl Scouts nationwide are debuting Adventurefuls this cookie season, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Cookie season kicks off on January 7, 2022.

The new flavor will be offered across the country, alongside Thin Mints, Samoas, Toast-Yay!, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Girl Scout S’mores.

The Girl Scouts website is counting down to the debut of Adventurefuls, with 146 days left until the release.