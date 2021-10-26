Woman claims fried chicken head found in takeout order

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A South Williamsport woman got over 10,000 shares on a Facebook post after she claims she found something “odd” in her takeout order.

Brittani Paulhamus says she and a friend ordered takeout from Old School Pizza on Friday.

After getting home, Paulhamus says she opened the container and took a bite out of a wing before she noticed one of them had an unusual shape to it.

“I turn it. I see the beak. I throw it. I yelled my fiancé’s name and I was like ‘get down here please’,” Paulhamus said.





Paulhamus then took to Facebook sharing photos from the order of wings. She says she didn’t expect it to get thousands of shares.

“I just feel like, I should make a post about it because who finds a chicken head? I wasn’t trying to slander anyone, it was just funny to me,” said Paulhamus.

Paulhamus contacted the restaurant and spoke with management who offered her a refund for the order.

The owner of Old School Pizza released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

“Old School Pizza deeply apologizes for the disturbing event on Friday. We are currently looking for the source and have been in contact with our wing provider. We are trying figure how this could have happened with the numerous checkpoints involved. We have cooked approximately 361,000 pounds of wings over the course of 12 years and this is the very first time an incident like this has happened. We are working with the parties involved the best we can to rectify the issue and move forward. We thank our patrons for their continued support.” Tim Harer, owner, Old School Pizza

Paulhamus says she’s glad to laugh at the experience, but won’t be ordering wings again for a while.