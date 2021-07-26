Skip to content
Grocery
Alabama WIC program introduces options for self-checkout
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
WEATHER AWARE: Heat index values reaching 110°F by Saturday afternoon
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Dangerous Heat- 11am-8pm through Saturday
Video
Pushing 100°F this afternoon and drier through first half of the weekend
Video
Temperatures soar and drier air keeps us hot in the forecast
Video
Heat, humidity here as readings push 100° by the end the week
Video
Storms will be squeezed out slowly and readings increase into the upper 90s.
Video
Have The Umbrellas Handy Today, But Get Ready For Some Heat!
Video
Mid 90s coupled with humidity is a dangerous mix
Video
A Warm Week Ahead, Close To 100 By Late In The Week!
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker visits Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park
Video
BREAKING: Suspect fled the scene of fatal Americus shooting this evening
One of the men accused in Columbus double murder of teens make Recorder’s Court appearance
To mask or not to mask? Here’s the rundown for local schools mask mandates
Gov. Ivey writes op-ed against fake news, says unvaccinated people ‘are being lied to’
New misdemeanor jail policies will not affect sentencing
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Heat index values reaching 110°F by Saturday afternoon
Video
BREAKING: Suspect fled the scene of fatal Americus shooting this evening
City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker visits Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park
Video
Harris County Schools announce new face covering guidelines this fall
CDC reinstates mask policy indoors after surge in delta variant cases
Video
Josh Duggar’s attorneys accuse government of withholding evidence in child porn case
City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker visits Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park
Video
BREAKING: Suspect fled the scene of fatal Americus shooting this evening
One of the men accused in Columbus double murder of teens make Recorder’s Court appearance
To mask or not to mask? Here’s the rundown for local schools mask mandates
Gov. Ivey writes op-ed against fake news, says unvaccinated people ‘are being lied to’
City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker visits Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park
Video
BREAKING: Suspect fled the scene of fatal Americus shooting this evening
One of the men accused in Columbus double murder of teens make Recorder’s Court appearance
To mask or not to mask? Here’s the rundown for local schools mask mandates
Gov. Ivey writes op-ed against fake news, says unvaccinated people ‘are being lied to’