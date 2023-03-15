Which hot dog toaster is best?

Whether you want to enjoy a couple of hot dogs at home or serve them at your next family picnic, a hot dog toaster can be a great way to do it. They remove the stress of ensuring your hot dogs don’t burn and are excellent for home use.

If you’re looking for a quality hot dog toaster, the Nostalgia Two-Slot Hot Dog and Bun Toaster is the top choice. It works fast and has adjustable settings so you can cook hot dogs to your preferred doneness.

What to know before you buy a hot dog toaster

Toasting vs. other cooking methods

If you have the patience, grilling and boiling hot dogs are great ways to go about it, but toasting also has advantages. Toasting gives hot dogs a crisp exterior and helps them retain flavor that can get diluted or lost if you boil them. Hot dog toasters also evenly cook all sides of a wiener, so there’s no need to worry about constantly turning them.

Size

Hot dog toasters are suitable for home use but can be cumbersome if you have a cluttered kitchen counter with limited space. Hot dog toasters are for cooking sausages and hot dogs and for toasting buns, so you may not find it practical to have a separate appliance take up space in your kitchen to make one type of food.

Toaster vs. toaster oven

You can go with a hot dog toaster or a hot dog toaster oven. The main difference is the same as that between a traditional toaster and a toaster oven: hot dog toaster ovens are larger and more versatile, and they can cook more food simultaneously. However, since they’re more robust, they aren’t as portable as hot dog toasters.

What to look for in a quality hot dog toaster

Adjustable toasting levels

Most hot dog toasters have preset cooking functions that automatically set a timer at around five to seven minutes. However, some have a knob that lets you manually adjust the cooking temperature so you can toast to your preferred doneness. The higher the setting, the more crispy your hot dogs.

Hot dog cage and tongs

The hot dog cage is where hot dogs rest as they cook. Since most hot dog toasters are compact, they’re suitable for standard hot dog buns and wieners, but if you want to cook larger sausages, you may have to look for a toaster with more ample cages. Also, to avoid burning your hands, it’s best to use the mini tongs that come with your toaster.

Drip and crumb tray

Cooking hot dogs can be messy since they leak a lot of grease once they heat up. Therefore, your hot dog toaster should have a crumb tray and a drip tray that captures all of the excess oil. These trays are usually easy to pull out and can be emptied and cleaned in minutes.

How much you can expect to spend on a hot dog toaster

Hot dog toasters are simple appliances that don’t require much power, so they’re relatively inexpensive. You can find one for $25-$35, but if you want something bigger for cooking more hot dogs, such as a toaster oven, expect to spend up to $50.

Hot dog toaster FAQ

Can I cook other foods in a hot dog toaster?

A. Hot dog toaster ovens are versatile enough to cook other foods, including sausages and different types of bread. However, hot dog toasters are usually limited to standard hot dogs and buns.

Do hot dog toasters sufficiently cook hot dogs?

A. Yes. Although undercooking can be an issue, doneness is a matter of preference, and most hot dog toasters adequately heat hot dogs to the point where they’re safe for consumption.

What’s the best hot dog toaster to buy?

Top hot dog toaster

Nostalgia Two-Slot Hot Dog and Bun Toaster

What you need to know: This toaster is excellent for cooking two hot dogs simultaneously, offering a fast meal solution for large families and households.

What you’ll love: It has adjustable settings, an LED toasting timer and a cancel button that lets you cook hot dogs to your desired doneness. Also, it comes with tongs and cages to keep your hands safe.

What you should consider: Longer hot dogs don’t fit all the way, meaning one end may not get cooked, and the cages aren’t wide enough to hold thicker sausages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hot dog toaster for the money

Nostalgia Coca-Cola Retro Two-Slot Hot Dog and Bun Toaster

What you need to know: This compact toaster is super lightweight and portable, making it excellent for picnics, camping and kitchens with limited counter space.

What you’ll love: It has a classic look with a red Coca-Cola-inspired design and a cord-wrap compartment on the bottom for easy storage. The adjustable settings let you cook your sausages to your preference, and it comes with mini tongs and a slip-out drip tray.

What you should consider: Buns can burn rather quickly in it, and some customers complained about hot dogs falling through the side of the hot dog cage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elite Gourmet Hot Dog Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This toaster oven is excellent for large families looking to cook several hot dogs simultaneously.

What you’ll love: It has five stainless steel heated rollers for cooking wieners on all sides and a drip tray that’s easy to clean. It has a see-through door, a 30-minute timer that alerts you when time is up, and you can use it to heat other snacks.

What you should consider: The timer can’t be deactivated manually, and some users report that the back rollers cook hot dogs better than the ones at the front.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.