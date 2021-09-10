Trash Cans & Recycling Bins

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
Top Stories
Florida teen charged with two bomb threats
Video
‘Fifth Girl’ from Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing reflects on the tragedy 58 years later
Live
Heavy police presence at apartment complex on Hilton Avenue
Rain and rumbles of thunder today thanks to a brush with Tropical Depression Nicholas.
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
Newsfeed Now
Podcast Play Zone
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Manchester embraces high expectations
Video
Top Stories
Former NFL player Justin Bannan found guilty on all counts in 2019 shooting
Video
News 3 PrepZone: Week 4 Alabama Highlights
Video
News 3 PrepZone: Week 4 Georgia Highlights
Video
Good hair day! Drew Brees debuts new ‘do during Cowboys-Bucs game
Community
Pack the KIA
Community News
Juneteenth
Valedictorian Class of 2021
Black History Month
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Veterans Voices
The Cougar Minute
Back to School
Top Stories
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Tyreik Jamal Sweeting
Top Stories
1800’s riverfront mill turned into a luxury boutique hotel: City Mills is now open
Video
Cougar Minute – September 13, 2021
Video
Boater killed in crash along Lake Harding in Lee County
Mobile man’s rape, sodomy convictions upheld
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Tackle Hunger Campaign
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Contests
Morning Mug Giveaway
ZELMO’S BACK TO SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Trash Cans & Recycling Bins
'Bring your dumpster': Listing for $25K home takes brutally honest approach
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Rain and rumbles of thunder today thanks to a brush with Tropical Depression Nicholas.
Video
Remnants of Nicholas is here to stay, with measurable rainfall in the forecast
Video
Rain chances increase mid-week as remnants from Nicholas move east.
Video
Nicholas will advance northward and we will tap rain chances
Video
Seasonable to start the week; Tropical Storm Nicholas remains in the western Gulf.
Video
Seasonal temps as tropical moisture moves back in
Video
Becoming more humid as tropical moisture moves in for the upcoming work week
Video
Another fall-like weekend ahead
Video
High pressure settles in, beautiful Friday ahead
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Heavy police presence at apartment complex on Hilton Avenue
Watch Live
Auburn University student reports rape at fraternity house
Day 3: Trial for DA Mark Jones
Live
Attorney for DA Mark Jones rips Columbus ‘good old boys,’ says Civic Center case politically motivated
Video
Don't Miss
Alex Murdaugh hired man to shoot him for $10 million life insurance money, investigators say
Video
Family of 22-year-old missing after road trip says boyfriend ‘refuses to help’
Video
‘Fifth Girl’ from Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing reflects on the tragedy 58 years later
Live
Day 3: Trial for DA Mark Jones
Live
Heavy police presence at apartment complex on Hilton Avenue
Rain and rumbles of thunder today thanks to a brush with Tropical Depression Nicholas.
Video
Eufaula’s Humminbird plant announces workforce and facility expansion
Video
Trending Stories
Heavy police presence at apartment complex on Hilton Avenue
Watch Live
Auburn University student reports rape at fraternity house
Day 3: Trial for DA Mark Jones
Live
Attorney for DA Mark Jones rips Columbus ‘good old boys,’ says Civic Center case politically motivated
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Heavy police presence at apartment complex on Hilton Avenue
Watch Live
Auburn University student reports rape at fraternity house
Day 3: Trial for DA Mark Jones
Live
Attorney for DA Mark Jones rips Columbus ‘good old boys,’ says Civic Center case politically motivated
Video