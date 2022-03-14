Which weed killer is best for spring?

Spring thaws the ground out, bringing life back to dormant grass and pesky weeds. It’s crucial to deal with these weeds and unwanted plants in the yard as soon as spring arrives; otherwise, you risk remaining one step behind quick-growing weeds until the next winter hits. Good lawn management in spring leads to a healthy lawn that’s pleasant to deal with in summer and autumn. After taking important steps such as cleaning up dead grass, testing the soil and using preemergents, it’s time to think about the best weed killers for your lawn.

What to know before you buy weed killers

It might be tempting to go to the store and grab the cheapest weed killer you can find, but that’s not always the best option. There are many factors you should consider first:

Preemergent herbicides are used in early spring before the weeds actually pop up. They create a protective barrier against unwanted plants, preventing their growth.

are used in early spring before the weeds actually pop up. They create a protective barrier against unwanted plants, preventing their growth. Post-emergent herbicides are used on weeds that have already popped up. They get into the weeds’ stem and root systems and kill them from within. These can be applied any time between spring and autumn.

are used on weeds that have already popped up. They get into the weeds’ stem and root systems and kill them from within. These can be applied any time between spring and autumn. All-natural weed killers are popular, especially for people with children and pets. They use only natural ingredients that are non-toxic.

are popular, especially for people with children and pets. They use only natural ingredients that are non-toxic. Different areas have different weeds, especially between cooler and warmer locations. Some common weeds include crabgrass, dandelions, clovers and chickweed.

What are the best eco-friendly weed killers for spring to buy?

Top fast-acting natural weed killer

Natural Armor All-Natural Weed and Grass Killer

Natural Armor’s weed killer is simple to use: just spray the weed and move on. The weeds usually die within hours, but sometimes can take days. There’s no glyphosate in the solution, and it’s safe to use in yards where kids and pets play. The one con is that weeds sometimes grow back after application.

Top vinegar-based weed killer

Natural Armor 30% Home and Garden Vinegar

This is an amazing cleaner/weed killer by Natural Armor that’s six times more potent than store-bought vinegar. It can be sprayed directly on lawns, but it’s also useful for eradicating weeds on the driveway, foot path or patio. It’s completely safe to use around pets and children.

Top weed killer for people with pets

Green Gobbler 20% Vinegar Weed & Grass Killer

This weed killer is certified for organic use, and it’s composed of vinegar and other safe ingredients. It kills weeds within 24 hours, and it’s suitable for weeds like dandelions and moss. Though the weeds occasionally take longer to die, they don’t usually come back. One thing to consider is that there are chemicals in this weed killer, and it leaves a smell that lasts about a day.

What are the best weed killers for the lawn in spring to buy?

Top weed killer for preserving grass

Southern Ag Amine 2,4-D Weed Killer

This weed killer is made specifically to deal with weeds that emerge in lawns and grassy areas. Just spray it on the weed and it will be dead within 3 days. It does a good job of killing weeds without harming the grass. It can be used in warm or cool climates, but beware not to use too much or your grass might die.

Top preemergent weed killer for lawns

Dow AgroSciences Dimension 2EW Dithiopyr Preemergent Herbicide

This is a preemergent weed killer that should be applied at the beginning of spring. It prevents most weeds from growing and remains active until the following year. When used in tandem with post-emergent weed killers, this is one of the best weed killers to keep your lawn weed-free. The only downside is that it’s very pricey.

Top weed killer for lawns that promotes healthy soil

Scotts Turf Builder Weed and Feed 3

This quality weed killer can be applied on nearly any type of grass. It works especially well on dandelions and clover, but it also keeps many other types of weed at bay. This formula is specifically made for use in spring and it thickens your grass so weeds have less of a chance to grow.

What are the best weed killers for garden use in spring?

Top overall

Preen Garden Weed Preventer

This is a preventative weed killer specifically designed to stop weeds from sprouting in gardens. First remove any weeds in the garden and mulch, then apply this weed preventer. The formula is safe for use for all common garden plants, herbs and produce. Note that this weed killer is far less effective on existing weeds, and it isn’t made for lawns.

Top vinegar-based weed killer for gardens

ECO Garden Pro Professional Organic Vinegar Weed Killer

The formula for this weed killer is all-natural, and it’s safe for kids and pets. It kills unwanted plants within one to two days without damaging desirable garden plants. It won’t damage solid surfaces like walking paths or driveways, but it’s non-selective, so it will also kill your grass if you use it on the lawn.

