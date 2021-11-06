Insect & Pest Control

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Contest
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
BestReviews
Top Stories
Diabetic HS cheerleader overcomes COVID, MIS-C
Video
Rittenhouse murder case thrown into jeopardy by mistrial bid
Live
Arby’s launching 80-proof fry-flavored vodkas
UAB Hospital delivers record-breaking premature baby
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
2021 Gabby Awards
Podcast Play Zone
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Top Stories
Video shows 15-year-old girl sucker punched during basketball game
Video
Top Stories
Reports: Packers, Rodgers fined over COVID-19 protocols
Nathan Chen skating for redemption at Beijing Olympics; reflecting on impact of Simone Biles
Video
Lawsuit accuses Raiders DB Damon Arnette in 2020 hit-and-run crash
Gallery
News 3 PrepZone: Georgia High Schools
Video
Community
St. Francis Emory Healthcare Medical Minute
Community News
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Veterans Voices
The Cougar Minute
Back to School
Top Stories
Salvation Army to host virtual auction benefiting programs in the Chattahoochee Valley
Video
Top Stories
Borders reopen for international travel; things to consider
Video
Judge: Valley daughter not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s killing
Video
Student injured in fall at Smiths Station High School
Video
Army veteran hosts giveaway for veterans in Columbus
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the Team
Email newsletter signup
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Wild Animal Wednesdays – A Ride on the Wild Side
Holiday Heroes
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Contests
Weather Radio Contest
Morning Mug Giveaway
ZELMO’S BACK TO SCHOOL GAS GIVEAWAY
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Insect & Pest Control
Millions of giant spiders that spin golden webs are invading Georgia. Here’s why that’s good news
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Dry today but a cold front will move through Thursday with the chance for showers
Video
Tracking two fronts with barely any measurable rainfall and a dip in readings
Video
Warming up with increasing clouds, staying dry through mid-week
Video
Tracking a strong cold front for Veteran’s Day rain, then colder weather
Video
Sunny and seasonable to start the week
Video
Gorgeous fall weather for the first half of the work week
Video
Lots of Sunshine and Above Average Temps To Start the Week!
Video
Flirting with frost but no go for now just sun & mild readings
Video
A Chilly Day for Saturday, But Warmer Sunday!
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Mark Jones Trial Day 3: Updates from inside courtroom
16-year-old charged with capital murder after Alabama couple found shot to death, bodies dumped in shed
Alabama man accused of murdering Illinois woman 34 years ago says too much time has passed to try case
Video
ALEA searching for missing Opelika man on Lake Martin
Video
Former Lee County District Attorney to begin jail sentence within 48-hours
Don't Miss
School district hiring own students during labor shortage
Video
Prosecutors recommend 51-month sentence for ‘QAnon Shaman’
Suspect in court following Harris County fatal shooting
Ivey seeks delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement
Dothan man sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive
Father sentenced for leaving girl in burning car
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
Millions of giant spiders that spin golden webs are invading Georgia. Here’s why that’s good news
More Insect & Pest Control