Which Sorel shoes are best?

Sorel shoes can help you brave Mother Nature’s worst with insulation for freezing conditions and waterproofing for wet weather. On less adventurous days, the brand’s casual and office-appropriate boots, sneakers and sandals have enhanced traction for slippery surfaces and cushioning for long hours on your feet.

The Women’s Out ‘N About III Classic Boots are a top pick because they come with comfortable footbeds, extreme traction outsoles and a seam-sealed waterproof design.

What to know before you buy Sorel shoes

What are Sorel shoes?

The Sorel brand launched in 1962 with a passion for high-quality all-weather footwear. While it prioritizes functionality over fashion, its boots, sneakers and sandals are effortlessly on-trend season after season.

Sorel shoes can help you stay warm and dry with thick insulation, seam-sealed waterproof materials and enhanced-traction outsoles. The brand’s ethylene-vinyl acetate foam footbeds keep you comfortable no matter where your adventuring takes you.

Casual Sorel shoes

Sorel’s casual shoes are designed for strolling in cities and beaches, hiking in the hills or trekking snow-covered mountains. They come in eight styles.

Cork sandals: These breathable sandals give you height and shock-absorbent footbeds.

These breathable sandals give you height and shock-absorbent footbeds. Flat sandals: These slip-on and strappy designs have EVA foam footbeds with enhanced-traction outsoles.

These slip-on and strappy designs have EVA foam footbeds with enhanced-traction outsoles. Sport sandals: These are lightweight with straps, extreme traction and foam footbeds for long days on your feet.

These are lightweight with straps, extreme traction and foam footbeds for long days on your feet. Sneakers: These are built for comfort with traction outsoles and soft footbeds. Some designs are waterproof.

These are built for comfort with traction outsoles and soft footbeds. Some designs are waterproof. Sneaker boots : Many of these practical boots are waterproof and insulated. Different styles can help you navigate heavy snow, rain or a day on your feet.

: Many of these practical boots are waterproof and insulated. Different styles can help you navigate heavy snow, rain or a day on your feet. Winter boots : These ultra-insulated styles keep you warm and dry as they give you traction in heavy snow, rain and slush.

: These ultra-insulated styles keep you warm and dry as they give you traction in heavy snow, rain and slush. Rain boots: These have enhanced traction and are made with seam-sealed waterproof materials to keep the water out.

Hiking boots: These comfortable boots give you support for rigorous terrain with slip-proof designs, flexible footbeds and waterproofing.

Work-appropriate Sorel shoes

Sorel’s dressier designs prioritize comfort, although many are non-slip and waterproof. The brand has six office-approved style.

Chukka : These ankle boots and shoes are made from high-quality waterproof leather and suede with non-slip rubber soles.

: These ankle boots and shoes are made from high-quality waterproof leather and suede with non-slip rubber soles. Chelsea : These weatherproof boots are chic enough to wear with nice jeans or slacks and have enhanced traction.

: These weatherproof boots are chic enough to wear with nice jeans or slacks and have enhanced traction. Moc toe : These fashionable waterproof leather-and-suede shoes are ideal if you’re on your feet all day.

: These fashionable waterproof leather-and-suede shoes are ideal if you’re on your feet all day. Ankle boots : This style is fashionable and functional, with added waterproofing, traction and insulation.

: This style is fashionable and functional, with added waterproofing, traction and insulation. Wedge and heeled boots : These give you some height with on-trend designs that can withstand wet, slippery and cold conditions.

: These give you some height with on-trend designs that can withstand wet, slippery and cold conditions. Wedge and heeled sandals: These comfort-focused shoes give you height with comfortable footbeds and non-slip outsoles.

What to look for in quality Sorel shoes

EVA footbed

EVA insoles are a must-have if you plan to be on your feet for long hours. Sorel shoes with removable EVA footbeds protect your joints and ligaments by absorbing the impact as you walk. They are made from a lightweight material typically found in running shoes for their superior flexibility and comfort.

Enhanced traction

Many Sorel shoes have heavy tread patterns to help you navigate slippery, wet surfaces. Manufacturers texturize outsoles to improve their grip. The more intricate the designs are, the more traction they have. Even if a model does not directly state that it has enhanced traction support or a non-slip design, you can tell by looking at its outsole.

Waterproof

Materials such as waterproof suede, leather and rubber are essential when contending with wet, rainy weather. The best Sorel shoes take waterproofing a step further by adding seam sealants, where the lower rubber section of its waterproof shoes meets the fabric, to ensure that moisture cannot seep through.

How much you can expect to spend on Sorel shoes

Depending on the material and shoe type, Sorel shoes cost between $90-$260.

Sorel shoes FAQ

How can you wash waterproof leather shoes?

A. Remove dirt with a brush made for cleaning your shoes’ leather type, wipe them down with a damp cloth, then let them dry in a cool, dry place.

How should you clean liners and inner boots?

A. While some liners are machine-washable, many are not and must be hand-washed. Spot-clean the fabric with a damp cloth for light dirt. For heavy soiling, hand-wash in a sink with a gentle detergent. To dry, blot the liners with a towel and lay them flat, out of direct sunlight. For odors, you can use an odor-eliminating spray.

What are the best Sorel shoes to buy?

Top Sorel shoes

Women’s Out ‘N About III Classic Boots

What you need to know: These classic waterproof rain boots keep you comfortable and dry all day and come in nine varieties.

What you’ll love: They have a leather upper that’s seam-sealed to the molded rubber lower and outsole. Their thick outsole has enhanced traction to prevent you from slipping on wet surfaces, and they have a soft EVA footbed.

What you should consider: A couple of reviewers said the tongue bunched a bit when laced up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Sorel shoes for the money

Sorel Women’s Joanie II Lace Wedge Sandals

What you need to know: These wedge sandals are stylish and well-cushioned for long days on your feet.

What you’ll love: They have an EVA footbed with a hidden wedge. The full-grain leather upper has a lace-up design, and the outsole has enhanced traction. The heel is 2.75 inches high with a 1-inch platform, and the sandals come in six colors.

What you should consider: Some people reported that the suede footbed made their foot slip forward a bit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Sorel Men’s C-Street Lace-Up Sneakers

What you need to know: These classic low lace-up sneakers have an EVA footbed to keep you going on long days.

What you’ll love: Their rubber outsole is seam-sealed to its waterproof suede upper to keep your feet dry in wet weather. They come in three colors.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said they’re a little heavier than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

