Which men’s golf club set is best?

Golf is known as a “gentleman’s game,” but that doesn’t mean you don’t play to win. You always want to be at your best on the course, but your confidence might waver if you don’t have a reliable set of clubs.

A good set of clubs will let you develop your skills and stand strong against your opponents. The TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Graphite 13-Piece Set, for example, is a solid set for players of any skill level. Its high-quality clubs let you generate more speed on your swing and execute shots with precision.

What to know before you buy a men’s golf club set

Clubs

Before buying a men’s golf club set, you should be familiar with the types of clubs that are included in most of them:

Woods: These clubs are for hitting long balls and consist of drivers and fairways. Drivers are used off the tee, and although they deliver the most distance, they’re not as easy to control as fairways, which can also be used off the ground.

Irons: Irons have angled faces for hitting precision shots off the ground. They're usually numbered from three to nine, with a lower number indicating a shallower angle. Lower-numbered irons are for longer-distance shots, while higher-numbered irons are for precise and accurate shots.

Hybrids: Hybrids have the shaft of an iron but the head of a wood, making them easier to hold than woods but delivering the same performance.

Wedge: A wedge is an unnumbered iron and delivers the highest trajectory of any club.

Putter: This club is meant for short-distance ground shots on the green, which is the area where the hole is.

Testing

Most sports equipment fits or suits people differently depending on several factors, and golf clubs are no different. There’s no one-size-fits-all for clubs, so many people get their clubs tailored at sporting goods stores. Many sporting goods stores also have driving ranges where you can swing several clubs to see if they’re a good fit.

Skill level

Experienced golfers are more particular about their clubs, but a half set with six to eight clubs containing just a few irons can be adequate if you’re a beginner. However, an inexpensive complete set is a good option if you want the option to use more irons if you wish.

What to look for in a quality men’s golf club set

Material

The best golf clubs have shafts made of graphite, which is sturdier than standard steel. Even though it’s more durable, it’s also more lightweight, making it easier to control during a swing and get off shots with greater precision.

Bag

Almost every golf club set comes with a carrying bag, but some are more durable than others. If you have lots of golf gear or personal items, some bags have several pockets and compartments for storing them securely as you play.

Headcovers

Any club set with over 14 clubs usually comes with headcovers. They’re used to protect the club heads from dings and scratches that could compromise their integrity and, therefore, negatively affect your performance on the course.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s golf club set

You can find a solid starter set for $250-$750, but a mid-tier set for casual and experienced golfers can cost $750-$1,500. More comprehensive sets can cost up to $2,000.

Men’s golf club set FAQ

How many clubs do I need in a set?

A. If you’re a beginner, you don’t need a set with a wedge or an iron lower than a five. Once you become comfortable using the most basic clubs, you can purchase others to diversify and sharpen your game.

Can I put together my own set?

A. Yes, you can buy clubs individually to put together your own set. However, it’s much more expensive than buying a set since many individually-sold clubs are advance-engineered for elite performance, whereas sets are geared mostly toward beginners.

What’s the best men’s golf club set to buy?

Top men’s golf club set

TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Graphite 13-Piece Set

What you need to know: This is an excellent men’s golf club set for beginners and serious players who want an edge over their opponents on the course.

What you’ll love: The woods are made of sturdy titanium but are lightweight and aerodynamic, so you generate more speed during your swing. The irons and wedge are durable and are advanced engineered to allow for a greater margin of error on swings.

What you should consider: Some find the bag’s material too thin. Additionally, the bag doesn’t stay upright.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top men’s golf club set for the money

Strata Men’s 2019 Ultimate 16-Piece Complete Set

What you need to know: This set features high-quality clubs and headcovers. It is an excellent bargain pick for golfers of any skill level.

What you’ll love: You’ll get a titanium driver, a forgiving 3-wood and several hybrids for hitting difficult shots with more accuracy and power. The irons use high flight technology to provide superior control and more distance.

What you should consider: Most users report that the driver isn’t as durable as the other clubs.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Top Flite 2020 XL Graphite 13-Piece Complete Set

What you need to know: It’s not as comprehensive or durable as some other sets, but you won’t find better clubs for casual play

What you’ll love: This set comes with a titanium composite driver, a low-profile 3-wood for straighter shots and a couple of hybrids for high accuracy and superior performance. The stand bag has several pockets and compartments to store your personal belongings while on the course.

What you should consider: More experienced golfers might find that they don’t provide a significant boost in control on swings.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

