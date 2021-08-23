Skip to content
Hunting
Deer hunting zone shifts for some Alabama counties
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Hurricane Ida strengthens and the winds and outer bands blow-in with local impacts, Monday
Tropical Storm Ida strengthens in the Caribbean, expected to become a major hurricane this weekend.
Video
Tropical storm forms and will strengthen fast
Video
Stray shower or storm possible today; Watching the tropics in the extended forecast.
Video
Tropical Atlantic energy sweeps in and the Gulf heats up with activity
Video
Better chance for showers and storms today, temperatures staying in the 90s.
Video
“A” typical end of August forecast with eyes on the tropics
Video
Another day in the middle 90s; Heat index values jumping into the triple digits.
Video
Remaining hot and humid until midweek
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Death Investigation underway in Auburn after body discovered
Mother implicating son: Hogansville case leads to new discovery of sexual crimes with underage females
Video
State superintendent says COVID-19 infections ‘perfect storm’ in Alabama’s schools
LaGrange Walmart to temporarily close for sanitation
Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency in Alabama over COVID-19 resurgence
Live
Don't Miss
Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s to close indefinitely due to COVID-19 worker shortage
Hurricane Ida strengthens and the winds and outer bands blow-in with local impacts, Monday
FBI Agent, Army Reserves Col. charged with sex crimes against children
Ida becomes hurricane, expected to reach ‘dangerous major hurricane’ strength with US Gulf Coast in path
Live
Columbus Police: Warrant issued for suspect in deadly hit-and-run at intersection of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue
‘I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this’: Dr. Harris makes plea for vaccinations
Video
Newsfeed Now: The nation mourns after US service members killed in Kabul attacks; Mother and child flee from woman wearing a ‘Purge’ mask
Video
