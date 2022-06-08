Which Green Goblin action figure is best?

Green Goblin is the arch-nemesis of Spider-Man. If you’ve watched a Spider-Man movie in the past decade, you’ll recognize his green face and fast-moving glider. He’s best known as the Halloween supervillain for his use of pumpkin bombs and other spooky-themed weapons. Of all of Spider-Man’s nemeses, Green Goblin seems to be the one fans have feared the most. As you can imagine, many of the Spider-Man action figure sets include one of the Green Goblin and his pumpkin friends.

The best Green Goblin action figure is this one from Marvel Comics and Hasbro. It includes a very detailed look at the green villain and includes his iconic steel glider. All of the colors and costume accessories are exact replicas of the original Green Goblin suit.

What to know before you buy a Green Goblin action figure

Green Goblin

Green Goblin and Spider-Man go way back. In fact, Norman Osborn, Green Goblin’s real-life persona, is the father of Peter Parker’s best friend, Harry Osborn. He had the original goal to rule the crime world of New York City, Spider-Man’s hometown. During one of his antics, he got into an epic battle with Spider-Man which resulted in the death of Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man’s love interest. From then on, the two would become mortal enemies. There are also some elements of jealousy and envy from Green Goblin, as he looks at Spider-Man as a successful superhero and deep down knows he will never achieve such fame.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” is a unique take on the Spider-Man franchise. This children’s TV show airs on the Disney Junior channel and follows a younger version of the superhero. Spidey and his friends go on adventures throughout New York City and battle all the classic villains, such as Doc Ock, Rhino and, of course, Green Goblin. Spidey’s friends include Miles Morales as Spin and Gwen Stacy as Ghost Spider.

Bend and Flex

Bend and Flex is a series of toys released by Hasbro in partnership with Marvel Comics. They feature a slew of comic book characters, such as Captain Marvel, Captain America, Thor, Hulk and Black Panther. All in all, there are over 25 different Marvel superheroes included in this series. In the Spider-Man universe you can find Spidey himself, along with Miles Morales, Ghost Spider, Dock Ock and Green Goblin. These toys are designed with rubber pieces at each articulation point, which allow you to create unique poses for your character.

What to look for in a quality Green Goblin action figure

Pumpkins

Green Goblin has a penchant for Halloween. All of his weapons are based around this scary holiday including his weapons of choice, pumpkin bombs. It’s unclear why Green Goblin has such an affinity for Halloween, but nonetheless, it’s stuck with him to this day. His infamous pumpkin bombs have been used on many different occasions to fight his superhero enemies. These small pumpkins can fit in his hand to be thrown at Spider-Man. He’s even created upgraded versions, which have wings and fly remotely. If you’re looking for the best-quality Green Goblin action figure, be sure that it comes with pumpkin accessories.

Goblin Glider

Another accessory Green Goblin can’t fight without is his Goblin Glider. This steel device requires him to stand up and ride it like a surfboard, although instead of standing sideways, he’s facing forward. The glider is capable of reaching speeds of 90 mph. Suffice it to say, Spider-Man has had a difficult time keeping up with it over the years. The Goblin Glider can be found in several sets of action figures, which also act as a stand to keep him upright.

Different faces

The Green Goblin isn’t always wearing a spooky green mask and terrorizing Spider-Man. At times, he can be found trying to blend in with regular society as Norman Osborn. Some Green Goblin action figures will come with a swappable head piece which shows the human face of Osborn. With these accessories you can easily switch between roles. Remember, Green Goblin and Spider-Man both know each other outside of their super personas.

How much you can expect to spend on a Green Goblin action figure

Green Goblin action figures cost between $20-$88.

Green Goblin action figure FAQ

Which stores sell Green Goblin action figures?

A. Hasbro toys are sold in several brick-and-mortar stores, such as Target, Walmart, BestBuy and JCPenny. Be sure to check with your local store to ensure they have the Marvel Legends Green Goblin action figure in stock.

Should you keep your Green Goblin action figures in their original packaging?

A. Keeping your Green Goblin action figure in its original packaging is very important if you are a collector. Many collectors won’t find much value in a toy that’s been played with and could potentially have scuffs or broken pieces. Keeping your figure in its package shows that it’s in perfect condition for resale.

What’s the best Green Goblin action figure to buy?

Top Green Goblin action figure

Marvel Comics Green Goblin Action Figure

What you need to know: This is a highly detailed Green Goblin action figure that comes straight from Hasbro and Marvel Comics

What you’ll love: This officially licensed Green Goblin figure stands 6 inches tall and features several points of articulation on the elbows, shoulders, waist and legs. It comes with a swappable face of his alter ego, Norman Osborn. There’s also a glider and pumpkin bomb accessories are included.

What you should consider: This is part of a series of Marvel Legends, which are each sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Green Goblin action figure for the money

Hasbro Bend and Flex Green Goblin

What you need to know: This action figure is made to be bent in different directions for fun action poses.

What you’ll love: This toy takes articulation to the next level with a series of bendable pieces at the legs and arms. These rubber pieces let you adjust Green Goblin in a nearly unlimited number of poses for the ultimate play experience. There are also three orange pumpkin bombs and a transparent yellow platform for him to stand on.

What you should consider: This set does not come with the Green Goblin’s glider.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Green Goblin Toy

What you need to know: This adorable Green Goblin toy comes from the Disney TV series “Spidey and His Amazing Friends.”

What you’ll love: Green Goblin is less intimidating in this children’s action figure, which shows Spidey’s nemesis smiling and holding a single orange pumpkin. He comes with a purple glider, which matches his purple suit and he stands 4 inches tall.

What you should consider: This figure is best for small children between 3 and 5 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

