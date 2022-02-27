Which Bionicle toy is best?

Although the Bionicle line of toys by the Lego Group has been discontinued, its legacy lives on. Years since the release of the last Bionicle, they sell online at two, three and sometimes even 10 times the original value.

If you’re looking for the best Bionicle toy, the LEGO Bionicle Kopaka — Master of Ice is an impressive choice. This features one of the original Bionicle heroes in all his glory, complete with his frost shield and ice spear.

What to know before you buy a Bionicle toy

The Bionicles story

One of the most unique aspects about Bionicles is that it has a deep, ongoing lore. Each figurine, particularly the main heroes, had a rich story that was told through comics, web videos, games and even movies. The story follows the Toa, legendary elemental heroes that guard the Matoran, the race of people inhabiting the land of Mata Nui. Each Toa draws power from its special kanohi mask, as well as one of the primary elements: fire, water, air, earth, stone, and ice. The story concluded in 2010 and was rebooted in 2015.

Inspired by LEGO Technic

While LEGO is primarily known for its interlocking plastic bricks, it has another line of pieces known as LEGO Technic. These featured rods, axles, gears and pins which interconnected to form complex structures with high rigidity, such as bridges and buildings. LEGO Technic was used to design and create all of the Bionicle builds, as it gave each character a sense of mobility and durability.

Discontinued

Despite the initial popularity of the Bionicle series, the franchise was discontinued in 2010 due to poor sales. One commonly cited cause for the decline was the complexity of the story, which became difficult to follow after a decade. There was an attempt to reboot the line in 2015 with a more simplified story; however, the mixed reviews put a stop to any of the plans and it was promptly canceled a year later.

What to look for in a quality Bionicle toy

Interactive elements

Bionicles are also known for having designs that allow for controlled movements, such as triggers on the back of some builds that enable the warriors to swing their swords. Coupled with removable masks, this feature can be used for intense battles with the goal of knocking the enemy’s mask off.

All pieces included

As Bionicle toys have become incredibly scarce, a majority of the sets sold today are resold or repackaged. As a result, many of the original pieces or packaging may be missing. While it may not matter for other toys, one missing piece could mean an incomplete build in Bionicles, such as the inability to connect a Toa’s claw to his arm. Always check that the bags included have all the pieces listed in the instruction manual.

Packaging

Similarly, most Bionicles sets come in a box or capsule that can protect the pieces or store the final build. If you are a collector, then having the original packaging is paramount to maintaining the original value. Whenever possible, avoid resellers that attempt to sell you a set without the original box.

Accessories

The masks of the Bionicles play a major part in both the build and the lore. It’s where they gain power and their identity. You simply cannot have a Toa Bionicle without his mask and weapons. Make sure to pick up sets that include the original weaponry, masks and props if you want to get the full experience.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bionicle toy

Bionicle toys have become extremely expensive in recent years. The most affordable build can start around $80, and the most expensive ones can go for over $350.

Bionicle toy FAQ

Why was Bionicle discontinued?

A. Production of the Bionicle line stopped because of low product sales. Critics attribute the decline to low interest in new figures, the complexity of the story, and the difficulty of putting the toys together for play.

Why are some Bionicle toys over $100?

A. Because the Bionicle toys have ceased production, many of the current supplies available are through resellers. The scarcity has driven up the value exponentially.

What’s the best Bionicle toy to buy?

Top Bionicles toy

LEGO Bionicle Kopaka — Master of Ice

What you need to know: Kopaka was one of the original Toa, and the master of ice, making him a great addition to any Bionicle collection.

What you’ll love: Kopaka has a cool ice spear and frost shield, which can be converted into skis, that makes him exciting to play with.

What you should consider: The updated Kopaka build is somewhat bulky and clunky compared to the original build.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bionicle toy for the money

LEGO Bionicle Tahu Uniter of Fire Building Kit

What you need to know: Tahu is the leader of the Toa, and here you can have him in all his majestic glory.

What you’ll love: Tahu wears a brilliant gold armor in this build making him stand out from other builds.

What you should consider: At over $350, this is definitely one of the most expensive builds available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Bionicle 70794 Skull Scorpio Building Kit

What you need to know: Skull Scorpios are evil creatures created by Kulta, the Skull Grinder. They pose significant danger to the Matoran and the Toa.

What you’ll love: At 10 inches long, this is the second biggest Bionicle set you can buy.

What you should consider: Unlike the older generation of Bionicles, this one comes in a box, which can be easily damaged in transit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bionicle toy alternatives

It’s not always easy to find Bionicle toys in stock, but there are similar toys available that you may want to try instead.

LEGO Star Wars 75112 General Grievous Building Kit

What you need to know: Since LEGO is the maker of Bionicles, it’s only natural to see its Bionicles designs influence its other toy lines, as is the case with this General Grievous set.

What you’ll love: Similar to Bionicles, this set is made with LEGO Technic, allowing for greater strength and flexibility with his four arms.

What you should consider: Due to the build complexity, it’s recommended are for kids ages 9 and older.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Robot STEM Toy 3-in-1 Fun Creative Set

What you need to know: Get your children invested in building and creating with this robot toy, which is close to LEGO builds but more affordable.

What you’ll love: This figure can transform into a robot, a car and an animal

What you should consider: The actual figure is smaller than you may see in the photo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

