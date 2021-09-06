Labor Day weekend: Travel differs after a hurricane and amidst a pandemic for Americans

While traveling is a life-changing experience, it can also be a headache if you aren’t prepared. These travel essentials ensure you are always comfortable and well-equipped when you go.

CBS Newspath (WRBL) – For millions of Americans, Labor Day weekend is the last chance to travel before the summer ends. But the holiday getaway looks different this year.

Far more people are traveling this weekend than compared to 2020, but, in general, the travel industry is still struggling.

The TSA estimates roughly 3.5 million travelers passed through airports on Friday and Saturday alone. That is more than twice as many compared to last year, but still fewer holiday weekend flights than before the pandemic.

For example, United and Delta each expected to fly about two million people over the long weekend, which is about 20% lower than in 2019. This is partly because flights were cancelled in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s devastating flooding. And the spread of the Delta variant may have kept more travelers home.

The CDC says Americans who are unvaccinated should avoid travel.

Millions of people drove to their Labor Day destination. The traffic data company INRIX says travelers returning home on Tuesday should wait till the late evening to drive and avoid roads between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. because of heavy traffic.

Drivers are also paying more at the pump. AAA says gas prices are up 96 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded compared to this time last year.

This article was provided by CBS Newspath.