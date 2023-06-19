Summer is right around the corner, so it’s a good idea to start stocking up on some traveling essentials, especially if you’re planning to take a long trip. You’ll want things that’ll help you relax, give you peace of mind and let you enjoy your trip without any worries. The best traveling essentials include noise-canceling headphones for listening to your favorite tunes, portable power cells to juice your electronics, travel containers, sleeping masks and more.

Monos Carry-On Pro Plus

It’s best to travel light or keep essential items in a carry-on whenever you’re traveling but accessing them can be impractical with most carry-on suitcases. That’s where this one shines, as it has a built-in front compartment for quick access to your belongings, TSA-approved locks and a dent-resistant shell.

Imak Eye Mask

Sleep well wherever you are with this eye mask without being disturbed by bright light. This eye mask effectively blocks out light and utilizes beads that massage the area around your eyes to help you relax. Plus, it’s breathable, so you won’t get sweaty or feel hot while wearing it.

Apple AirPods Max

These headphones are perfect for drowning out external noise and listening to your favorite tunes. They deliver dynamic sound quality, and the memory foam ear cushions are built to provide long-lasting comfort. The Apple H1 chip lets you access Siri hands-free, and you’ll enjoy up to 20 hours of listening time.

Duracell Rechargeable Power Bank

Dead electronics are useless if you don’t have access to a power outlet, but this rechargeable power bank ensures you always have a way to juice up your device while on the go. It can charge a smartphone up to six times, and you can simultaneously charge the power bank and a USB device.

Summer Fridays Mini Jet Lag Mask

Though you may not realize it, traveling can take a toll on your skin, making this jet lag mask an excellent buy if you plan on taking a flight or hitting the road for several hours. It’s made with a vegan, hydrating formula for treating dryness, dullness and uneven texture and is fragrance-free.

Cadence Original Capsule

This capsule travel container is excellent for those who want something durable and leakproof to take anywhere. It’s perfect for storing skin care products, toiletries and other traveling essentials, and the magnetic design keeps several containers together if you have more than one. Plus, it comes with interchangeable tile labels.

