Razer started in 1998 in California, and one of its first products was the Boomslang mouse, targeting the then-fledgling computer gaming market.

Next to a sturdy keyboard, a good-quality mouse can make all the difference in PC video games. From customizable weights and buttons to brightly colored trimmings and software, it’s critical that you find the right balance.

Razer has been in the computer peripheral industry since 1998 and knows how important the correct tools can be to strike at your online enemies. That’s why its logo resembles the African boomslang, and most of its products are named after predatory or venomous animals.

For example, its mice are named after snakes such as the adder, viper and mamba, while Razer keyboards take on arachnid names and console accessories take on feline names. But before settling on the perfect predatory mouse, there are a few things to consider.

Wired vs. wireless

A mouse connects to a device through one of two methods, each better suited for different activities.

Wired mouse: This type of connection is most often used by gamers as there is no input lag, it doesn’t need to be charged and often has a faster response time. Other than the constraints of the cable, there aren’t many drawbacks as it’s perfect for general office work and browsing, too.

Wireless mouse: A mouse without any wires attached is perfect for people who work from different locations. It’s easy to pick up and switch off before placing it in your bag. However, a wireless mouse must be charged and the sensitivity isn’t as accurate as a wired mouse. It’s used infrequently by gamers, as there is the possibility of losing a Bluetooth connection or some input lag.

Programmable buttons

A mouse’s design has come a long way since the two-button varieties from 20 or 30 years ago. Not only do modern computer peripherals have more buttons, but these as often customizable. While the standard left, right and middle buttons function the same way, some Razer models have additional buttons on either side.

They don’t have a practical application in office work or browsing the internet, but they are hugely convenient when playing fast-paced games. The buttons are programmed to activate a sequence of keyboard presses that would otherwise be difficult for the gamer.

For example, when playing a massive online battle arena title, the character has a variety of abilities and actions. Where it would normally take three buttons (and looking down at the keyboard) to achieve, this can be done with a single button without looking away.

Some Razer mice go a step further, by letting you swap out the entire additional button panel. It clicks out easily, giving you an on-the-fly choice to add 12, seven or two extra buttons.

Dots per inch

It’s easy to assume that a mouse is just a mouse, and they all work the same. While that is largely true, there are subtle differences that can have a huge impact on gaming. One of these metrics is the sensitivity, measured and indicated as dots per inch.

DPI determines how far (or how many pixels) the mouse cursor will travel across the screen when your hand moves the physical mouse one inch. For example, if the mouse has a maximum DPI of 400, it means the cursor will travel 400 pixels for every inch moved.

Essentially, it is a fancy term for the mouse’s sensitivity. The higher the DPI is, the more susceptible the cursor is to move. A lower DPI makes for a less sensitive mouse. There is no right or wrong DPI, as cursor travel time mostly comes down to personal preference. But with that said, almost all mice are capable of variable DPI, which is when the maximum DPI is the most important.

Weighted for comfort

Everybody’s mouse grip is different, and sometimes a comfortable mouse for one person will feel too light or too heavy for others. That is where additional weights come in handy. Some of the most popular mice weigh between 3.1 ounces and 4.2 ounces, but these small metal pieces can add increments of 0.10 ounces, 0.17 ounces and 0.15 ounces. There are usually two pieces per increment so that you can get a perfect balance.

A lighter mouse is easier to move but not always as accurate. On the other hand, a weighted mouse requires more “effort” to operate but has excellent precision.

Best Razer mice

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse

One of the most popular Razer mice, it has mechanical switches that are three times faster than regular mice, eight programmable buttons and a drag-free cable.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

This wireless mouse uses Razer’s HyperSpeed technology to reduce input lag and interference. The switches are optical, registering button presses much faster, and the battery can last for up to 100 hours.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Weighing only two ounces, this wireless mouse is one of the lightest you’ll find. It has a 30,000 DPI optical sensor and several buttons that are certified for over 90 million clicks. The rechargeable battery lasts for about 80 hours.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse

This wired mouse lets you swap out the button configuration on the side, giving you three options depending on the game you are playing. It has a 16,000 DPI sensor, mechanical switches customizable RGB lighting.

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse

Perfect for laptop users or those who prefer something smaller, this 2.1-ounce mouse has an 8,500 DPI sensor, optical switches in the six programmable buttons and customizable Chroma RGB color profiles that also changes the underglow.

Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse

With up to 950 hours of battery life, this mobile mouse is a must-have for anybody working remotely. It has two wireless modes (Bluetooth and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless), gold-plated mechanical switches and an 18,000 DPI sensor.

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Mamba is an excellent choice if you are looking for an easy-to-use wireless mouse with no complex settings or adjustments. It has a 16,000 DPI sensor, rubberized scroll wheel and seven programmable buttons.

