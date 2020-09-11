Ritch Electric Company

In Service Since 1968

Having over five decades of experience, our full-service company has become accustomed to the different electrical needs of institutions. We understand that the majority of institutional facilities rely on electricity every minute of every day, and one electrical failure can lead to unfortunate consequences or even put lives in danger. Whether you have your own institution or you are a property manager for one, rest assured that we’ve got you covered. Our knowledge of government facilities, schools, hospitals and other healthcare facilities is vast allowing us to serve in high volume buildings and companies.

We have also invested in bucket trucks, digger derrick trucks and heavy equipment to provide extensive services for both institutional and commercial clients. We work with you from planning to execution to ensure the job done right every time.

Installation and New Construction

We can build or install any type of electrical system required in your home or commercial building. We are committed to giving you the most reliable electrical system for your needs. We are fully licensed in the states of Georgia and Alabama, assuring you that your electrical project will be installed to exacting industry and code standards.

Commercial Services

We can take care of any job you have, whether it’s long-term maintenance of your office building, replacing old wiring with a new system, or making sure task-critical electrical equipment is running.

We can build or install any type of electrical system required in your commercial or government facility. We install high-efficiency systems designed to be the most cost-effective on the market and geared to your particular property. We are committed to building the most reliable electrical system for your needs.

Institutional Services

Having over five decades of experience, our full-service company has become accustomed to the different electrical needs of institutions. We understand that the majority of institutional facilities rely on electricity every minute of every day, and one electrical failure can lead to unfortunate consequences or even put lives in danger. Whether you have your own institution or you are a property manager for one, rest assured that we’ve got you covered. Our knowledge of government facilities, schools, hospitals and other healthcare facilities is vast allowing us to serve in high volume buildings and companies.

We have also invested in bucket trucks, digger derrick trucks and heavy equipment to provide extensive services for both institutional and commercial clients. We work with you from planning to execution to ensure the job done right every time.

Residential Service

Ritch Electric’s objective is to provide our customers with the highest quality electrical installation and service together with helping clients meet their electrical needs.

We also strive to maintain the highest level of professionalism using dedicated, well- trained employees, while maintaining a profitable company that is an active benefit to our community.

Government Contracting

With Fort Benning at our back door we have completed over 1500 Department of Defense projects throughout the years. Helping our armed forces stay powered and ready using the smartest and most efficient electrical upgrades all

the while keeping projects on time and on budget. Our experience helps us minimize distractions or downtime so that work continues and military operations run on schedule and without interference. When it comes to safety we know EM-385 and take steps to ensure a safe worksite, and we aren’t afraid to use a broom! A clean and organized work site is a safe and productive one. We are compliant with Davis-Bacon requirements, payroll reports, and Electrician to apprentice ratios. Last but not least we enjoy full military base access and have developed strong relationships with other contractors and subcontractors working at Fort Benning, These long-standing relationships are a testimony of our successful performance on small to large military projects.

Contact Us

Phone

(706) 322-6825

Fax

(706) 576-4575

Email

Betsy Ritch-Reed:

betsy@ritchelectric.com

Darryl Adams:

darryl@ritchelectric.com

Address

1111

14th Street

Columbus, GA

31901