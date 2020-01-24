Chasing The Olympic Dream Together

The 2020 Summer Olympics Games are just 5 months away. That may seem like a long time but for Columbus swimmer Leah Gingrich it’s crunch time.



“You always think I have plenty of time. The days go by what seem to be kind of slow, but the months and weeks go by fast,” said Gingrich.



When you look at Leah’s journey to this point, it’s been crunch time for a while. Leah, a life long swimmer, going burnt out at one point. She took six years off from the sport. Even though she qualified for multiple Olympic Trials. Then a year and half ago, with the help of her long time boyfriend Andrew Beggs, she got back into the pool.

“I had to get into it. If I was going to make the Olympic team I didn’t really have much time to just play around in the beginning. I had to get serious and thinking about what it’s going to take to get 2020 and make that team. It just goes to show that if you want to do something you’re capable of doing it,” said Gingrich.



Even though she didn’t have much time to get in Olympic shape her boyfriend says Leah is better than ever.

“She’s better than ever been in multiple events. You can’t put into words how proud of her I am,” said Beggs.



This journey has required a lot of practice hours in the pool. So for this coach and swimmer duo, that are in a committed relationship out of the pool, it’s a lot time together. Chasing down this Olympic dream has only made their relationship stronger

“We’re in this together. I think one of the hardest things as a coach is getting your athlete to really trust you and bond with you and know that you have their best interest in mind. I think that has come really easily for us,” said Beggs.



“He’s so motivating. He’s so passionate about what he does and that motivates me. It makes me want to get up and step up and swim really fast. It’s great to be able to do it with him,” said Gingrich.

While Leah hopes the Olympic Rings are in her future she has her heart set on another ring, and Andrew knows it.

“She keeps asking ‘where’s the ring?’ and everyone keeps remind me of it,” said Beggs.

The 2020 Olympic Games will start on July 24, 2020.

