Sign up for targeted push alerts!

To access these new alerts press the bell in the top right then press the gear in the top right to turn on or off what you want to subscribed to.

For all breaking news and immediate severe weather alerts just have the standard notifications enabled on your device.

For first time users, when you download our app, you will be greeted with a pop up screen where you can start customizing your alerts. If you want these notifications, press notify me. Once you press this you will be able to enable push alerts and the specific categories.







The new targeted push alert categories are:

Weather Updates – regularly scheduled weather updates throughout the day from your WRBL News 3 First Alert Weather Team

Top Stories – The day’s biggest and trending stories.

Sports – daily sports updates and breaking sports stories from WRBL News 3 Sports Team.,

Programming – daily updates throughout the week and weekend on CBS primetime programs, other CBS programing, CBS specials (debates) along with programming changes and exclusive content from WRBL News 3 on WRBL.com.