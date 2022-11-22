AUBURN, Al. (WRBL) – Carnell “Cadillac” Williams started the 2022 season at Auburn as the team’s Running Backs Coach. Williams was thrust into the spotlight earlier this month, as he was named Interim Head Coach after Bryan Harsin was relieved of his duties.

News 3 Sports Director Jack Patterson had the opportunity to sit down with Williams to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from his aspirations for the Head Coach position to his relationships with the players. You can watch the entire interview above.