10 Northside Patriots Sign Letters Of Intent

Sports

It was a busy signing day at Northside High School in Columbus, Georgia. 10 student-athletes took advantage of the day and signed their National Letters of Intent to play at the college level. Here’s a list of athletes that put pen to paper

  • Mary Beth Cahalan (softball) – Dartmouth
  • Ireland Cavanaugh (softball) – Young Harris
  • Raelee Weaver (softball) – North Georgia
  • Berkleigh Davidson (volleyball) – Auburn University – Montgomery
  • Nevaeh Edwards (volleyball) – Mercer
  • Savannah Ogle (vollyeball) – Georgia Tech
  • Mack Williams (baseball) – South Georgia
  • Hunter Poe (baseball) – East Georgia State
  • Will Graydon (baseball) – Emmanuel College
  • Marissa Taghon (soccer) – Piedmont College

