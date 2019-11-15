10 Northside Patriots Sign Letters Of Intent

It was a busy signing day at Northside High School in Columbus, Georgia. 10 student-athletes took advantage of the day and signed their National Letters of Intent to play at the college level. Here’s a list of athletes that put pen to paper
- Mary Beth Cahalan (softball) – Dartmouth
- Ireland Cavanaugh (softball) – Young Harris
- Raelee Weaver (softball) – North Georgia
- Berkleigh Davidson (volleyball) – Auburn University – Montgomery
- Nevaeh Edwards (volleyball) – Mercer
- Savannah Ogle (vollyeball) – Georgia Tech
- Mack Williams (baseball) – South Georgia
- Hunter Poe (baseball) – East Georgia State
- Will Graydon (baseball) – Emmanuel College
- Marissa Taghon (soccer) – Piedmont College