Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 10U Northern All-Stars completed a crazy comeback to win the State Championship over the Smyrna All-Stars 11-10 on Wednesday night.



Thursday evening the baseball players and the families finally got to unwind and celebrate with a pool party! For these baseball players reaching the mountain top is something they won’t forget.



“It’s fun playing on a team with all of my best friends. It wouldn’t be really fun without them. I really enjoy it,” said outfielder Noah Hendrick.



“It was exciting. Once we got to the 7th inning my voice was gone. We were ready to come back after what we did in the 6th inning. We were ready to come back,” said 1st and 3rd baseman Jett Lawrence.



The biggest take away for Northern head coach Ray Gash was seeing the maturity in their players despite trailing 10-5 in the bottom of the 7th.



“Kids this age usually get down and don’t come back up, but you saw it with this team. You saw them develop as young men, and grow up and brought it back and beat the team Smyrna by just one point. It’s just incredible,” said Gash.



Next up for the 10U Northern All-Stars is the Tournament of Champions in Wilson, North Carolina.