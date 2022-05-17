COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Congratulations to these Northside High students:

Erica Rodriguez – Huntingdon College Basketball

Ava Clay – Point University Volleyball

Paige Lowe – Point University Volleyball

Landee Clifton – Truett McConnell Volleyball

Mikayla Thompson – Toccoa Falls Volleyball

Connor Trepanier – Middle Georgia State Baseball

Eliu McMoore – Paul D. Camp Community College Baseball

Justin Veloz – Chattahoochee Valley Community College Baseball

Maalik Mosley – Point University Football

Kyah Campbell – Point University Cross Country/Track and Field

Adam Morgan – Columbus State Cross Country/Track and Field

James Harrelson – Columbus State Cross Country/Track and Field

Noah Shepherd – Augusta University Cross Country/Track and Field

You can hear from all of the signees in the video player below.