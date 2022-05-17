COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Congratulations to these Northside High students:
Erica Rodriguez – Huntingdon College Basketball
Ava Clay – Point University Volleyball
Paige Lowe – Point University Volleyball
Landee Clifton – Truett McConnell Volleyball
Mikayla Thompson – Toccoa Falls Volleyball
Connor Trepanier – Middle Georgia State Baseball
Eliu McMoore – Paul D. Camp Community College Baseball
Justin Veloz – Chattahoochee Valley Community College Baseball
Maalik Mosley – Point University Football
Kyah Campbell – Point University Cross Country/Track and Field
Adam Morgan – Columbus State Cross Country/Track and Field
James Harrelson – Columbus State Cross Country/Track and Field
Noah Shepherd – Augusta University Cross Country/Track and Field
You can hear from all of the signees in the video player below.