Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – As the high school football season is wrapping up in Alabama and Georgia, but one local organization honored some of the best athletes on Thursday during the 15th annual SportsVisions Luncheon.



During the ceremony, SportsVisions handed out several awards to some of the best high school and middle school football players from the Chattahoochee Valley. The University of Georgia head football coach, Kirby Smart, was also in attendance as the guest speaker. This was all started by DJ Jones and Dale Williams, who also played high school football in Columbus. Jones explained why he’s still motivated to give back to his community every year.



“You know we do this because it was done for us, and we look at it as paying it forward. Dale and I were both very active in our youth sports days, and we can remember going to luncheons and banquets that celebrated us. We knew how much that made us feel. How it inspired us. How much it motivated us. When we started our business 18 years ago all of that had dried up and gone away. To be able to pour back into our players and coaches man is just the best,” said Jones.



Members from the WRBL News 3 team also presented awards to several athletes throughout the luncheon.